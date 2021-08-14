WNBA Futures: Championship and MVP Best Bets

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

With the WNBA season set to officially resume tomorrow, it's a perfect time to look at some of the futures available for the second half of the season. PointsBet offers odds for the WNBA Championship, and there are two teams that stick out as good values before Sunday’s WNBA action, plus a value pick for the WNBA MVP odds.

WNBA Championship Odds:

The Las Vegas Aces are favored on PointsBet to win the title at +200 after earning the second-best record in the league in the first half of the season. Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson and the 15-6 Aces are clearly contenders to take home the championship, but I prefer to wait on their odds rather than betting on them now. The Aces are without Angel McCoughtry, who suffered a torn ACL in the preseason. McCoughtry is a five-time WNBA All-Star and holds the single-game WNBA Finals scoring record. It’s safe to say that the Aces are missing a key part of the roster. Las Vegas already has the fewest three-point attempts per game in the league over the past two seasons and could struggle to find efficient shots beyond the arc without McCoughtry, who made 47% of her three-pointers last season. I think Las Vegas would be underdogs in a rematch against the Storm after getting swept in the 2020 WNBA Championship, so I can see hedging opportunities to take the Aces in the playoffs.

The reigning WNBA Champions Seattle Storm are listed as +225 on PointsBet to win their third title in the past four seasons. While I think the Aces could finish with a better regular-season record, it's never smart to bet against Breanna Stewart in an elimination setting. Just last week, the 2020 WNBA Finals MVP won an Olympic Gold Medal, an Olympics MVP and a Commissioner's Cup MVP award for leading the Storm to the first-ever Commissioner's Cup. Since she stepped foot on campus at the University of Connecticut, she consistently won every championship possible, with four NCAA titles to go along with her two WNBA Championships. Stewart won the Tournament or Finals MVP award for each of those six title runs, and could add to her stacked trophy case this season.

The Storm opened as favorites to win the WNBA Championship and despite sitting at 16-5, the best record in the first half of the season, the team's championship odds actually got longer since opening at +160 prior to the season. The Storm dealt with a midseason coaching change after Dan Hughes retired, but the team went 11-4 under new head coach Noelle Quinn prior to the break. Stewart combines with guards Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd to form an imposing big three with a total of 18 career WNBA All-Star selections. The team ranks as the best offense in points per possession this season while allowing the fourth-least points per possession on defense, according to Synergy Sports . The Storm is my pick to win this year’s WNBA Championship, and I like their odds at +225 on PointsBet.

Outside of last year’s WNBA Finals teams, I think the Minnesota Lynx offer the best value for the WNBA Championship at +800. Most books set the Lynx at +700, but Caesars and Bet365 list championship odds of +800 for the hottest team in the league. After recovering from an 0-4 start to the season, the Lynx won seven straight games prior to the Olympic break, including an overtime victory over Wilson and the Aces. The team’s hot streak came without Ariel Powers and Natalie Achonwa, and both could return from injury during the second half of the season. Synergy data shows Minnesota allowed the sixth-fewest points per possession on defense and scored the third-most PPP offensively this year. One area where the Lynx need to improve is in transition defense, as they rank second-to-last in PPP allowed to opponents in transition through the Olympic break.

Three-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Sylvia Fowles kept the team afloat during an early stretch of injuries this season. The 35-year-old center is having one of the best seasons of her career with 15.9 points and 9.8 boards per game while leading the league in defensive win shares and field goal percentage. The future Hall-of-Famer is favored to win another Defensive Player of the Year award after she averaged two steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the first half of the season, and allowed the fewest points per possession on opposing post-ups in the WNBA according to Synergy . With Fowles on the floor, the Lynx held opponents to only 90.1 points per 100 possessions, the lowest mark for any qualified player in the WNBA. The center demonstrated her dominance during the team’s winning streak as she averaged 16.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.9 rejections per game in seven games before the break.

The Lynx also have some strong shooters around Fowles to provide the team with a scoring punch. Two-time WNBA All-Star Napheesa Collier is the team’s leading scorer at 17.3 points per game, while shooting guard Kayla McBride averages 14.1 points and ranks in the top-10 of three-point percentage. Damiris Dantas can stretch the floor from the power forward position while cleaning up the glass with 4.5 boards per game. With the additions of Powers and Achonwa, plus Layshia Clarendon, averaging 14.1 points and 6.4 assists per night during the team's last seven games to round out the starting five, Minnesota is a dangerous team that could make a run to the WNBA Finals.

EDGE: Seattle Storm +225 (PointsBet Sportsbook) and Minnesota Lynx +800 (Bet365/Caesars Sportsbook)

WNBA MVP Odds:

MVP odds give Breanna Stewart the second-best chance to win the award this season at +200 behind Connecticut's Jonquel Jones. Jones is second in scoring average and leads the WNBA in rebounds per game, Player Efficiency Rating and win shares per 40 minutes. The wing opted out last season but made a huge impact on the team in her return. The Sun outscored opponents by 18.2 points per 100 possessions with Jones on the court this season, the best net rating among all WNBA players with at least 10 minutes per game. Despite Jones's dominance in rate-based stats, her overall production may leave her behind in the MVP race by the end of the season. Jones only played 14 games prior to the break and missed five games due to her commitment to EuroBasket. The MVP candidate's importance to the team was on display during her absence, as the Sun went 12-3 with Jones compared to 2-3 without her.

With only 12 games remaining in Connecticut's season, Jones likely has to dominate the field and lead Connecticut to the top seed for a chance at MVP. Outside of A'ja Wilson in the pandemic-shortened 22-game season last year, no player won WNBA MVP without playing at least 30 games since 1999. While Jones is a worthy contender for the award, her absence opened the door for other MVP competitors.

Breanna Stewart leads the WNBA in win shares prior to the break and her well-rounded stat line gives her a good chance to take home a second career MVP award. The former UConn superstar is third in points per game, fifth in rebounds per game and fourth in blocks per game. Stewart is a three-level scorer who can put up points from anywhere on the floor. Seattle's forward also scores the third-most clutch points in the league and ranks in the 91st percentile of Synergy's Points Per Possession (PPP) metric offensively. On the other side of the ball, Stewart is second in defensive win shares with 1.7 according to Basketball Reference . I think Stewart could win if Seattle ends up with the top seed, but the Storm is less reliant on Stewart's dominance compared to how Tina Charles carried the Mystics before the break.

Charles is on pace for a historic season and could win her second career MVP if she continues this pace. The 32-year-old from UConn leads the league with 26.3 points per game, which would be the highest scoring average in WNBA history over a full season. Charles also ranks second behind Jones in rebounding average while shouldering the highest usage rate in the league at 32.9%. Charles went into the Olympic break on a hot streak, with at least 25 points in each of her last seven games. The 2012 MVP is setting personal bests in nearly every statistical category, but the biggest improvement has been from beyond the arc. After failing to hit multiple threes in her first six seasons, Charles started working on the shot in 2016 and made 37% of her three-pointers on the ninth-highest volume of attempts per game. Her shot selection also improved, as a career-low 8.5% of her points came from midrange before the break. She is at her best when playing against top competition, with 27.2 points per game against the top four teams in the league so far.

Charles's dominance in her first season with the Washington Mystics only resulted in an 8-10 record prior to the break, but help is on the way post-Olympics. Elena Delle Donne is expected to play for the first time in two seasons after recovering from a back injury during the team's run to the 2019 WNBA Championship. Delle Donne had a memorable career, with the second-highest Player Efficiency Rating in league history, but will likely be eased into her return. That should give Charles some help without taking enough touches to hurt her MVP candidacy. The Mystics could also add Emma Meesseman after she sat out the first half of the season to play for Belgium in international competition. If Washington can make a run to the playoffs and Charles finishes above Diana Taurasi's record of 25.3 points per game in 2006, I think the best value on the MVP market is Tina Charles at +275.

EDGE: Tina Charles +275 (BetMGM)

