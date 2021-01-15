WNBA free agency tracker: Candace Parker, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi big names on UFA list

It’s been a mostly quiet WNBA offseason since the Seattle Storm won the franchise’s fourth championship from the “wubble” at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

But now with free agency open things will quicken back up daily, especially if last year is any indication. Notable unrestricted free agents in 2021 include veteran superstars Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Tina Charles and 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman.

Three players were given the core designation by their team to secure exclusive negotiating rights: Liz Cambage (Las Vegas Aces), Natasha Howard (Storm), Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks). A player can get it only three times in their career and it drops to two beginning in 2022.

Players and teams could start negotiating contracts Jan. 15 and they can be signed beginning Feb. 1. Under the new CBA signed in January of 2020, the 2021 maximum salary is $221,450 and the team salary cap is $1.339 million. Contract and salary cap information is from Spotrac and Her Hoop Stats.

Unrestricted free agents for 2021

The WNBA released its list of free agents overnight on Jan. 14 after teams’ qualifying offers were due. The teams with the most big decisions to make are the 2019 champion Washington Mystics, 2019 runner-up Connecticut Sun, the 2020 runner-up Aces and the desperately title-seeking Sparks.

Sparks have a salary problem in LA

The Sparks, who renewed coach Derek Fisher and made him general manager, have the most fluid roster heading into the free agency period of any team.

Veteran point guard Kristi Toliver, who opted out of the 2020 season, is signed to a guaranteed contract. The team cored Nneka Ogwumike and re-signed rookie Te’a Cooper.

Ogwumike, Parker and point guard Chelsea Gray could all ask for a supermax. That would be $664,350 in salary for those three, a total that’s about half of the salary cap.

Seimone Augustus and Riquna Williams are unrestricted. Reshanda Gray and Brittney Sykes are restricted and Chiney Ogwumike can only negotiate with the Sparks on a new deal.

The Sparks are the team to keep an eye on in free agency as they figure out how to balance stars and salary under the new CBA structure.

Mystics in a salary cap bind with max players

Coach and general manager Mike Thibault told the Washington Post that Tina Charles, whom they traded for ahead of the 2020 WNBA draft, intends to return. The veteran is still seeking a WNBA title she never got while with her home team Liberty, and the Mystics are without a 2021 draft pick as part of the deal. Keeping her comes with the cost of a supermax or near it.

Emma Meesseman, the Finals MVP and Belgian national team star, could also draw maximum money numbers. There is a possibility she sits out for the Women’s EuroBasket and Olympic games schedule.

Alaina Coates, Tianna Hawkins and Aerial Powers are also unrestricted free agents. LaToya Sanders and Natasha Cloud’s contracts have also expired.

Sun keep coach, face decisions on roster

Connecticut agreed to a four-year extension with coach Curt Miller this week. They were minutes from winning the franchise’s first title in 2019 and had an impressive run to the semifinals in 2020 after an awful 0-5 start.

Now they have decisions to make on the roster side. Point guard Jasmine Thomas and forward Alyssa Thomas are both unrestricted free agents. Alyssa Thomas, known as the team’s engine and one who continues star through significant injury, will likely get a max deal alongside DeWanna Bonner, one of four with contracts for 2021.

Aces core Cambage, leave McBride as UFA

The Aces, who were purchased by Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis pending board approval, gave the core designation to center Liz Cambage. There is also the chance, as with Meesseman, the Australian will skip another WNBA season to be with her national team in an Olympic year. She had a medical exemption to opt out of the bubble season.

That leaves McBride, whose time with the franchise dates back to San Antonio, as an unrestricted free agent. Because Las Vegas is a young team, the Aces have more players (six) under smaller contracts (veteran McCoughtry is the high at $190,550).

Storm want to keep champions together

The big name on the list is veteran and four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird. Bird, 40, seems likely to keep playing since the Tokyo Olympics were delayed a year to July 2021. She will get a supermax deal, leaving approximately $320,000 in salary for the Storm to work with assuming they keep everyone currently under contract. (Morgan Tuck and Crystal Langhorne were not key players in the champion runs and could be waived, as Her Hoop Stats first suggested.)

Alysha Clark, a unanimous vote for the WNBA’s all-defensive team, is a UFA. The Storm gave the core designation to Natasha Howard, the 2019 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. Epiphanny Prince is also a UFA and Sami Whitcomb is a restricted free agent.

