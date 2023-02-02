WNBA free agency 2023: Courtney Vandersloot joins Breanna Stewart on New York Liberty

Tracking all the deals and players on the move as free agents can now sign contracts

Even before WNBA free agency officially began, there were a few landscape-shifting trades — rare January trades for the league. Now, with even more reported activity, deals can now become official and be signed. The salary cap for 2023 is $1,420,500, according to Her Hoop Stats. Teams must have at least 11 players with a maximum of 12. The supermax is $234,936, per Her Hoop Stats. The maximum is $202,154 and the minimum for players with zero to two years of service is $62,285 and for three or more years is $74,305.

After Breanna Stewart announced Wednesday she chose the Liberty, joining Sabrina Ionescu and recently acquired Jonquel Jones, Courtney Vandersloot said Thursday she would join the super-team in the league's largest market. Cassandra Negley breaks down Stewart's decision and what it means for the league.

#BREAKING Courtney Vandersloot is signing with the New York Liberty🗽✍🏼 — Courtney Vandersloot (@Sloot22) February 2, 2023

Tracking WNBA trades

Tracking WNBA free agency deals