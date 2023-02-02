WNBA free agency 2023: Courtney Vandersloot joins Breanna Stewart on New York Liberty

Tracking all the deals and players on the move as free agents can now sign contracts

Yahoo Sports Staff
2 min read

Even before WNBA free agency officially began, there were a few landscape-shifting trades — rare January trades for the league. Now, with even more reported activity, deals can now become official and be signed. The salary cap for 2023 is $1,420,500, according to Her Hoop Stats. Teams must have at least 11 players with a maximum of 12. The supermax is $234,936, per Her Hoop Stats. The maximum is $202,154 and the minimum for players with zero to two years of service is $62,285 and for three or more years is $74,305.

Courtney Vandersloot, Breanna Stewart join New York Liberty

After Breanna Stewart announced Wednesday she chose the Liberty, joining Sabrina Ionescu and recently acquired Jonquel Jones, Courtney Vandersloot said Thursday she would join the super-team in the league's largest market. Cassandra Negley breaks down Stewart's decision and what it means for the league.

Tracking WNBA trades

Tracking WNBA free agency deals

Live Updates
    The Storm have some rebuilding to do after Breanna Stewart left in free agency. The first major move appears to be signing Kia Nurse.

    After losing Candace Parker, Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot and Azura Stevens, the Chicago Sky add Elizabeth Williams in free agency.

    Courtney Vandersloot signing with Liberty, joining potential superteam with Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones

    The Liberty are going to be a problem this season.

    Courtney Williams is signing with the Chicago Sky after reaching the WNBA Finals with the Connecticut Sun last season. She'll join Kahleah Copper, the lone remaining member of the 2021 Finals team, and the two have a funny bit of history from the 2022 playoffs.

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot drives to the basket while being guarded by Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart during a WNBA game on Aug. 9, 2022, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

