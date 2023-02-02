WNBA free agency 2023: Courtney Vandersloot joins Breanna Stewart on New York Liberty
Tracking all the deals and players on the move as free agents can now sign contracts
Even before WNBA free agency officially began, there were a few landscape-shifting trades — rare January trades for the league. Now, with even more reported activity, deals can now become official and be signed. The salary cap for 2023 is $1,420,500, according to Her Hoop Stats. Teams must have at least 11 players with a maximum of 12. The supermax is $234,936, per Her Hoop Stats. The maximum is $202,154 and the minimum for players with zero to two years of service is $62,285 and for three or more years is $74,305.
Courtney Vandersloot, Breanna Stewart join New York Liberty
After Breanna Stewart announced Wednesday she chose the Liberty, joining Sabrina Ionescu and recently acquired Jonquel Jones, Courtney Vandersloot said Thursday she would join the super-team in the league's largest market. Cassandra Negley breaks down Stewart's decision and what it means for the league.
#BREAKING Courtney Vandersloot is signing with the New York Liberty🗽✍🏼
Tracking WNBA trades
The Los Angeles Sparks acquired Dearica Hamby from the Las Vegas Aces along with a 2024 first-round draft pick in exchange for exclusive negotiating rights to Amanda Zahui B. and 2024 second-round pick, the teams announced in January. Hamby later addressed the trade in an Instagram post, saying the Aces "discriminated" against her pregnancy and that she was lied to. The WNBPA said it will investigate the claims.
The Los Angeles Sparks acquired Jasmine Thomas and the 2023 WNBA Draft's No. 10 overall pick from the Connecticut Sun in exchange for Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Jasmine Walker and the reserved rights to Kianna Smith, the teams announced.
The Sun also traded Jonquel Jones, a four-time All-Star and 2021 MVP, to the New York Liberty as part of a three-team deal that included the Dallas Wings. The Liberty also received Kayla Thornton from the Wings. The Sun received Rebecca Allen and the No. 6 overall draft pick from the Liberty and Tyasha Harris from the Wings. The Wings received Natasha Howard and Crystal Dangerfield from the Liberty.
The Atlanta Dream acquired Allisha Gray from the Dallas Wings in a deal that includes draft picks, the teams announced. The Dream also acquired Danielle Robinson from the Indiana Fever in exchange for Kristy Wallace, the teams announced.
Tracking WNBA free agency deals
The Liberty are going to be a problem this season.