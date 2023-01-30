WNBA free agency 2023: Courtney Vandersloot announces she's leaving the Sky after joining Breanna Stewart's overseas club

Tracking all the deals and players on the move as negotiations open Saturday

Even before WNBA free agency officially began, there were a few landscape-shifting trades — rare January trades for the league. Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Saturday. Those deals can be signed beginning Feb. 1. The salary cap for 2023 is $1,420,500, according to Her Hoop Stats. Teams must have at least 11 players with a maximum of 12. The supermax is $234,936, per Her Hoop Stats. The maximum is $202,154 and the minimum for players with zero to two years of service is $62,285 and for three or more years is $74,305.

Who are the biggest free agents to watch?

Tracking WNBA trades

Courtney Vandersloot leaving the Sky

Courtney Vandersloot announced on Instagram on Tuesday night that she won't return to the Chicago Sky next season.

Vandersloot has spent her entire career with the Sky, who initially selected her with the No. 3 overall pick in 2011. The four-time All-Star helped lead the Sky to a title in 2021, and averaged 11.8 points and 6.5 assists per game last season.

It's unclear where Vandersloot will end up next season. She's eligible to sign a new deal starting Feb. 1.

Tracking WNBA free agency deals