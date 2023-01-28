WNBA free agency 2023: Candace Parker plans to join already loaded Aces, reunites with Chelsea Gray
Tracking all the deals and players on the move as negotiations open Saturday
Even before WNBA free agency officially began, there were a few landscape-shifting trades — rare January trades for the league. Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Saturday. Those deals can be signed beginning Feb. 1. The salary cap for 2023 is $1,420,500, according to Her Hoop Stats. Teams must have at least 11 players with a maximum of 12. The supermax is $234,936, per Her Hoop Stats. The maximum is $202,154 and the minimum for players with zero to two years of service is $62,285 and for three or more years is $74,305.
Who are the biggest free agents to watch?
Breanna Stewart is the top name to watch. The two-time champion signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Storm last offseason, setting up another buzzy free agency period this year. Stewart reportedly will meet with the Storm, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty during free agency.
A handful of veterans are unrestricted free agents: Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner (Phoenix); Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Emma Meesseman (Chicago); Nneka Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver (Los Angeles).
Tracking WNBA trades
The Los Angeles Sparks acquired Dearica Hamby from the Las Vegas Aces along with a 2024 first-round draft pick in exchange for exclusive negotiating rights to Amanda Zahui B. and 2024 second-round pick, the teams announced Saturday. Hamby later addressed the trade in an Instagram post, saying the Aces "discriminated" against her pregnancy and that she was lied to. The WNBPA said it will investigate the claims.
The Los Angeles Sparks acquired Jasmine Thomas and the 2023 WNBA Draft's No. 10 overall pick from the Connecticut Sun in exchange for Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Jasmine Walker and the reserved rights to Kianna Smith, the teams announced Monday.
The Sun also traded Jonquel Jones, a four-time All-Star and 2021 MVP, to the New York Liberty as part of a three-team deal that included the Dallas Wings. The Liberty also received Kayla Thornton from the Wings. The Sun received Rebecca Allen and the No. 6 overall draft pick from the Liberty and Tyasha Harris from the Wings. The Wings received Natasha Howard and Crystal Dangerfield from the Liberty.
The Atlanta Dream acquired Allisha Gray from the Dallas Wings in a deal that includes draft picks, the teams announced Saturday. The Dream also acquired Danielle Robinson from the Indiana Fever in exchange for Kristy Wallace, the teams announced Jan. 13.
Tracking WNBA free agency deals
Candace Parker is shaking up the WNBA landscape again. The two-time champion announced on Saturday she plans to sign with Las Vegas Aces in free agency. The reigning champions are loaded with four of their five starters back in MVP A'ja Wilson, All-Star MVP Kelsey Plum, Most Improved Player Jackie Young and point guard Chelsea Gray, whose postseason performance was one for the ages. Gray and Parker won a championship together with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016. Parker then left and won with the Sky and Gray with the Aces.
The Aces traded Dearica Hamby to the Sparks this month in a move that cleared cap space. They were the most strapped of any team in the league. The most the Aces can currently sign Parker at is $183,234, per Her Hoop Stats. It's $20,000 below the regular max at which a player can sign with a new team. But Parker said in her announcement she wanted to do what was best for her family, which includes the teenaged Lailaa and her young son, Airr.
"While Chicago will always be my home, my family’s home is on the west coast," Parker wrote.
