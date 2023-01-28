WNBA free agency 2023: Candace Parker plans to join already loaded Aces, reunites with Chelsea Gray

TheStreet.com

It's not a secret that Walt Disney Co. does much of its needed refurbishing and regularly scheduled maintenance in January and February each year. While you couldn't say it's a slow time for Disney, because there really isn't one, but it is the best time for the theme parks to do its needed renovations and fixing up what needs fixing. Disney knows that its guests may only make a trip to its theme parks once in a lifetime and wants to be respectful of its guests' time, energy and money, so it puts out its scheduled maintenance and refurbishing schedule for its guests to use to help them plan their vacations.