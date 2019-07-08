WNBA Toronto group to file paperwork in time for 2020 season

A group representing a bid for a WNBA team in Toronto will file paperwork in time for the 2020 season. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Toronto is one step closer to officially becoming a basketball city.

The WNBATO Bid Leadership Committee, a group representing a bid to bring a WNBA team to Toronto will submit paperwork by the end of the summer to the league which would allow for a franchise to be implemented in time for the 2020 season.

Official Update: Paperwork will be submitted to the @WNBA this summer right in time for Spring 2020 inaugural season tip off 🏀🇨🇦 #WNBATO — WNBA Toronto (@wnbatoronto) July 7, 2019

Although the WNBA opened operations in 1996 and held its inaugural season in 1997, the league’s 12 teams are all based out of the United States.

With ticket prices for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors and NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs out of some people’s price range, affordability is a key draw, a promise the group intends to uphold.

Season and single game tickets will be very affordable, that's a promise! — WNBA Toronto (@wnbatoronto) July 8, 2019

The Raptors have galvanized the basketball culture of the city and country, and now the final step for Toronto to call itself a true hub is in place. We’re looking forward to this team capturing the city’s attention as well as their NBA counterparts.

