WNBA fines Mercury $10K after players skipped media session following Finals loss to Sky

The WNBA announced on Tuesday that it fined the Phoenix Mercury $10,000 for violating the league's media policy.

Mercury players declined to meet with media after Sunday's Game 4 loss in the WNBA Finals to the champion Chicago Sky.

"The fine results from Mercury players not participating in Sunday's postgame media availability following Game 4 of the WNBA Finals," a league statement reads.

Mercury players didn't speak with media after losing the WNBA Finals. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Head coach Sandy Brondello held a news conference and spoke with media after Sunday's decisive Game 4 saw the Sky secure the franchise's first championship. But the rest of the team boarded a bus and left Wintrust Arena without providing comment.

It's protocol in the WNBA and generally across professional sports for members of winning and losing teams to speak with media postgame.

Diana Taurasi was reportedly really upset

Mercury star Diana Taurasi also reportedly damaged the visiting locker room door at Wintrust Arena.

Diana Taurasi breaks Phoenix Mercury locker room door after Game 4 loss. pic.twitter.com/yE3FegKXPH — L. Rosie Grier (@RosieSeven) October 18, 2021

The Next Hoops' Alex Simon reports that a witness told him the damage "came from Taurasi slamming the door multiple times."

Taurasi spoke with media members on Monday. She neither confirmed nor denied that she broke the door.

"There were a lot of doors in there," Taurasi said, per Business Insider's Meredith Cash.

The Sky brought the door to their championship parade on Tuesday in an apparent jab at Taurasi, a notorious trash talker.