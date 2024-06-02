WNBA fines Angel Reese for failing to meet media responsibilities

Former LSU women’s basketball star and Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese has been fined $1,000 by the WNBA for failure to meet her media responsibilities.

Reese and the Sky lost by one point on Saturday night to fellow rookie Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Following the game, Reese apparently did not make her self available to the media, in violation of her contract.

The league also fined the Sky $5,000 for failing to ensure all players meet their media responsibilities.

Reese finished the 71-70 loss with 13 rebounds, marking just the second double-figure rebounding game of her career. But she managed just eight points on 2 of 9 shooting.

In seven games, Reese is averaging 10.6 points and 8.9 rebounds, including 5.6 offensive boards per game. Her field-goal percentage, which sits at 35.3%, has been the subject of some scrutiny, however.

She’ll take the court again on Tuesday as Chicago hosts the New York Liberty.

