Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun: Live updates, highlights from Game 3 of the WNBA Finals

Chelsea Gray #12 of the Las Vegas Aces drives to the basket vs. Sun's Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas.

The Las Vegas Aces aim to close out their first WNBA championship on the road while the Connecticut Sun will fight to play another day when Game 3 of the WNBA Finals tips off Thursday evening at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena.

The top-seeded Aces hold a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five Finals series, winning the first two games at home thanks to back-to-back double-double performances by 2022 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, who’s averaging 21.6 points and 10.8 rebounds in the postseason. She’s been helped along the way by the hot hand of teammate Chelsea Gray, who’s averaging a 23.3 points and 7.1 assists. Kelsey Plum, who posted just six points in Game 1 of the Finals, came alive on Tuesday with 20 points, seven assists).

Jonquel Jones has paced the Sun, averaging 14.6 and 8.8 rebounds in postseason play, but Connecticut has missed consistent production from DeWanna Bonner, who’s averaging 11.6 points in the postseason compared to her 13.5 average during the regular season. The Sun are 0-4 in the postseason in games where Bonner has scored less that 10 points, including Games 1 and 2 of the Finals where she scored three and two points, respectively.

Connecticut will host Game 4 if necessary, on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET (ESPN).

How to watch Game 3 of the 2022 WNBA Finals:

Game 3 of the 2022 WNBA Finals tips off Thursday with Las Vegas at Connecticut, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

WNBA Finals Game 3: What’s at Stake

The Connecticut Sun look to stave off elimination in their first game at home since Game 4 of their semifinals series win vs. the Seattle Storm on Sept. 6. The No. 3 seeded Sun hope home-court advantage will provide the boost they need in pursuit of the franchise’s first-ever WNBA title. The Sun have previously qualified for the WNBA Finals three times (most recently in 2019).

Now in their fifth year as the Las Vegas Aces, the franchise is looking to capture its first WNBA title under first-year head coach and 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year Becky Hammon. This marks the second time the Aces have appeared in the Finals, after losing in a three-game sweep to the Seattle Storm in 2020. Las Vegas looks to extend its lead to 2-0 before heading to Connecticut for Game 3 on Thursday.

Refresher: Aces take 2-0 series lead behind A’ja Wilson’s second straight double-double

The Las Vegas Aces extended their advantage over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, winning Game 2 of their best-of-five WNBA Finals series in decisive fashion, 85-71. The 2022 WNBA MVP, A’ja Wilson, powered the Aces with a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Chelsea Gray (21 points, eight assists) and Kelsey Plum (20 points, seven assists) punctuated the scoring with 20-point performances of their own.

The Sun were paced by Courtney Williams with 18 points and five assists. Also in double figures were Jonquel Jones (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Alyssa Thomas (13 points), while Brionna Jones came off the bench to score 12.

What they’re saying ahead of Game 3 between Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun:

Sun coach Curt Miller on approach to must-win Game 3: “You can’t think big picture. That becomes overwhelming and daunting and feels, at times, bigger. It’s too big. So you’ve got to drill it down. … All we’ll talk about is Game 3, and in particular, all we are going to talk about is the first quarter, and that’s our approach. I think if you start thinking we have to win three in a row, we have to do those kind of things, it becomes big. So we are going to talk about Game 3 and Game 3 only and be ready for that first quarter.”

Aces’ head coach Becky Hammon on balancing “the excitement of going up 2-0 but staying locked in”: “I mean, I don’t see any banners. I don’t see any balloons. Sure as hell glad I didn’t see that confetti again because we ain’t won nothing yet.”

Sun’s Jonquel Jones on mindset for Game 3: “We have another opportunity. That’s why it’s a series, and like I said before, we’re going home and we’re going in front of our fans and we are going to use it to help us win the game.”

Aces’ Chelsea Gray on what it will take to close out the series: “I would say, ‘Not look too far ahead.’ We have to focus on winning that first quarter and winning that second quarter, and the big picture will happen. It’s the little things that gets the wins. It’s not like at the end you try to go and out-score somebody. It’s the little things. It’s the rebounding. It’s playing for each other — one more pass, one more play — and that’s what we have been doing all playoffs. We have to be able to do that for Game 3.”

Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun: Leading scorers ahead of WNBA Finals’ Game 3

Aces leading scorers (postseason points average):

Chelsea Gray , 23.3

A’ja Wilson , 21.6

Kelsey Plum , 17.4

Jackie Young , 11.3

Riquna Williams, 6.1

Sun leading scorers (postseason points average):

Jonquel Jones , 14.6

DeWanna Bonner , 12.0

Alyssa Thomas , 11.6

Brionna Jones , 10.4

Courtney Williams, 9.5

2022 WNBA Finals Schedule: Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun

Note: Games marked with an asterisk (*) are if necessary

Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 11 — Connecticut at Las Vegas Las Vegas wins, 67-64 (3 p.m. ET on ABC)

Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 13 — Connecticut at Las Vegas Las Vegas wins, 85-71 (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 15 — Las Vegas at Connecticut 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4*: Sunday, Sept. 18 — Las Vegas at Connecticut 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 5*: Tuesday, Sept. 20 — Connecticut at Las Vegas 9 p.m. ET on ESPN



