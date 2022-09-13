WNBA Finals: How to watch, live updates from Game 2 of Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces

Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Connecticut Sun shoots against A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces.

The Las Vegas Aces, who hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five WNBA Finals, look to extend their advantage at home on Tuesday evening in Game 2 of their Finals series vs. the Connecticut Sun.

It was a low-scoring affair Sunday in Game 1, as Connecticut held Las Vegas to a season-low 67 points. However, the Aces held the Sun to just 64 points in the game, which is the second fewest that Las Vegas has allowed this year.

Follow the action right here as On Her Turf provides live updates and highlights throughout Game 2.

Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces: How to watch tonight’s game

WNBA Finals Game 2: ESPN (9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. local)

WNBA Finals Game 2: What’s at Stake

Now in their fifth year as the Las Vegas Aces, the franchise is looking to capture its first WNBA title under first-year head coach and 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year Becky Hammon . This marks the second time the Aces have appeared in the Finals, after losing in a three-game sweep to the Seattle Storm in 2020. Las Vegas looks to extend its lead to 2-0 before heading to Connecticut for Game 3 on Thursday.

The Connecticut Sun aim to get a win on the road Tuesday and even the series as they look to win the franchise’s first ever WNBA title. The Sun have previously qualified for the WNBA Finals three times (most recently in 2019).

Refresher: Wilson’s double-double leads Aces to 67-64 win over Sun in Game 1

The top-seeded Las Vegas Aces jumped out to a 1-0 series lead on Sunday with a narrow 67-64 victory of the third-seeded Connecticut Sun in their best-of-five 2022 WNBA Finals.

Newly minted 2022 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson led Las Vegas with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Chelsea Gray added 21 points and Jackie Young chipped in 11 as the franchise won its first WNBA Finals game in franchise history.

The Sun were led by Alyssa Thomas with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Jonquel Jones added 15 points, and Brionna Jones came off the bench to score 12.

What they’re saying ahead of Game 2 between Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces:

Aces coach Becky Hammon on the win: “Obviously had a rough night offensively. Give credit to (the Sun’s) defense and give credit to us missing. I thought it was a little bit of both. But that’s a tough team. This is where they like the score to be, and we’ll go back, look at the film and make some adjustments. Happy that we won. It’s better than losing, but there’s a lot of things that we can do better.”

Story continues

Hammon on A’ja Wilson: “Her leadership, who she is, she got (the) ‘it’ factor. She got ‘it’ factor. She gets it. She understands leadership. Because I don’t really know her as a person. I was watching like everybody else was watching from afar. She’s got beast skills. She’s a beast human. She’s a good one. I’ll go to battle with her any day.”

Sun coach Curt Miller on the loss: “Unfortunately the big stat line difference tonight in a lot of areas was their ability to get to the foul line and play through contact, and we struggled to get to the foul line and any kind of offensive rhythm there in the second half, and that’s a credit to their defense. But you know, really pleased with holding that high-powered offense down and got the style of play we wanted. So we are encouraged but I’m disappointed that it didn’t equate to a win.”

A’ja Wilson regarding getting the Aces’ first win under their belts: It was a game we needed. It was a game we needed not necessarily because, oh, it’s our first win. It’s because it’s something that this is huge for us. These are statement games in a way and when you are playing a good team like Conn, you have to really lock in at all costs. It was good to have a game underneath our belt. The crowd was great and now we have to get ready for Game 2.

Alyssa Thomas on her takeaways from Game 1: “After this game, we have to have a lot of confidence. I mean, this is a three-point game and we had a chance to tie. I think we are very confident and we know that all you need is one (win), and then there’s two games at our place. So, there’s some things we can clean up — of course we can make more shots — but overall we played a hard game.”

Las Vegas Aces vs. – Leading scorers ahead of WNBA Finals’ Game 2

Aces leading scorers (postseason points average):

Chelsea Gray , 23.6

A’ja Wilson , 21.0

Kelsey Plum , 17.0

Jackie Young , 12.1

Riquna Williams, 6.3

Sun leading scorers (postseason points average):

Jonquel Jones , 14.4

DeWanna Bonner , 12.7

Alyssa Thomas , 11.9

Brionna Jones , 10.2

Natisha Hiedeman, 8.7

2022 WNBA Finals Schedule: Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun

Note: Games marked with an asterisk (*) are if necessary

Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 11 — Connecticut at Las Vegas Las Vegas won, 67-64 (3 p.m. ET on ABC)

Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 13 — Connecticut at Las Vegas 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 15 — Las Vegas at Connecticut 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4*: Sunday, Sept. 18 — Las Vegas at Connecticut 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 5*: Tuesday, Sept. 20 — Connecticut at Las Vegas 9 p.m. ET on ESPN



More Women's Sports News

2022 WNBA Finals: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut schedule, how to watch, results Surfer Stephanie Gilmore on record-breaking title: ‘Greatest performance... PWHPA announces first games of 2022-23 Dream Gap Tour

WNBA Finals: How to watch, live updates from Game 2 of Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces originally appeared on NBCSports.com