WNBA Finals: Storm keep setting records in 104-91 Game 2 win over Aces

Another WNBA Finals game, another assists record for the Seattle Storm.

The Storm dished out a Finals record 33 assists on 40 shots in a 104-91 victory over the No. 1 seeded Las Vegas in Game 2 of the Finals. Seeded second due to two regular season losses to Las Vegas, Seattle is one win away from the franchise’s fourth WNBA championship.

Game 3 is Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Well-rounded offensive output for Storm

Sue Bird again led the way for the Storm in the assists column. She had a double-double of 16 points and 10 assists with two steals. The 17-year veteran was 6-of-9 overall, making 4-of-7 3-point attempts. It will also be her fourth title.

Three starters had massive outputs for the Storm and five players were in double-digits as they outscored the Aces, 29-23, in the final 10 minutes. It was a seven-point Aces deficit heading into the final quarter after they kept it tight all game.

Breanna Stewart scored 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting, hitting 5-of-8 3-pointers as the team shot a combined 46.2% behind the arc.

Natasha Howard neared a double-double with 21 points and eight rebounds. Alysha Clark had 21 points, four rebounds and six assists. Jordin Canada had 10 points coming off the bench.

They shot 57.1% (40-70) as a team, including 46.2% (12-26) from behind the arc. The Storm successfully kept the Aces off the free-throw line, allowing five shots while hitting 12-of-15 themselves.

Aces’ Laimbeer: ‘No favors’ from referees

No team took more free throw attempts than the Aces this season and no individual has attempted more than MVP A’ja Wilson. That’s the team’s identity, though it wasn’t apparent in Game 2.

Bill Laimbeer highlighted that in the post-game media call.

"We had no favorsfrom the referees today ... they get to the free throw line more than us and they're jump shot shooters? Please."



Laimbeer’s full comments in his opening statement to media:

“But make no mistake, we had no favor from the referees today. We only shoot five free throws and we’re going to shoot more than any in the history of the league, and that doesn’t make any sense to anybody. So that was a very determining factor in this ball game where we got fouled and didn’t get calls and they got fouled and they got the call. “They go to the free throw line more than us and they’re jump shot shooters? Please. That makes no sense. “So that was a big part of this basketball game, also. It’s not the whole story, but just a part of it, and so was our turnovers.”

The Aces won the boards, 34-26, and had 29 assists themselves. They again struggled with turnovers, committing 16 to the Storm’s 10. But in comparison to previous postseason games, it was a more well-rounded output for the Aces.

Wilson led the offense with 20 points (on 8-of-17 shooting) with seven rebounds. Angel McCoughtry had 17 points (on 8-of-16 shooting), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Kayla McBride stepped up with 14 points and five assists. Danielle Robinson had 10 assists.

Emma Cannon, who joined the “wubble” at the end of the regular season, poured in 17 points off the bench. She made 8-of-10 shots and added five rebounds and two assists.

The 6-foot-2 forward last played in the league in 2017, coming off the bench for the Phoenix Mercury. Her 28 minutes in Game 2 is more than she had in a game in 1,151 days, per Her Hoops Stats.

Las Vegas shot 52% (39-75) and made 8-of-19 3-point attempts. They are feeling the impact of not having two-time Sixth Woman of the Year Dearica Hamby available. Hamby is out for the rest of the playoffs with a knee injury.

