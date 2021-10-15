WNBA Finals: Sky comeback bid falls short in Game 2 OT thriller

Sky comeback bid falls short in Game 2 OT thriller originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Courtney Vandersloot tied Game 2 late with a running lay-up, but the Phoenix Mercury dominated in overtime as they scored a 91-86 win over the Chicago Sky, tying the WNBA Finals at one game apiece.

Courtney Vandersloot led all Sky scorers with 20 points and 14 assists in another monster game. Allie Quigley scored 19 points, including three three-pointers, and Kahleah Copper put up a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Candace Parker had 13 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

Brittney Griner led all scorers in the game with 29 points, and also hauled down nine rebounds. Skylar Diggins-Smith had 13 points and 12 assists, while Diana Taurasi scored 20 points to help the Mercury knot up the series at a game apiece.

Unlike in Game 1, the Sky came out of the gates strong in Game 2, racing out to a six-point lead after the first quarter. The Mercury responded well in the second, scoring 20 points and knotting the game up at 40-40 after 20 minutes of action.

That pattern continued in the third quarter, with the Sky building up a six-point lead by the end of the quarter. Phoenix wouldn’t go down without a fight, pushing their lead out to four points when Shey Peddy made a driving lay-up with 27.4 seconds to go in regulation.

A Copper basket and a free throw made it 78-77 with 14.1 seconds to go, and Peddy made only one of two free throws, putting Phoenix up 79-77 with 10.3 seconds to go.

The Sky got a final possession, and Vandersloot continued her incredible night with an aggressive drive through the paint, scooping in a layup to tie the game at 79-79.

Vandersloot then got the ball in the closing seconds after a Phoenix turnover, and her half-court shot bounced off the rim, forcing overtime in the game.

The overtime period got off to a flying start for Phoenix, as Taurasi picked up a four-point play and Diggins-Smith scored on a jumper to give the Mercury an 85-79 lead just over a minute into the extra frame.

The Sky refused to quit, with Allie Quigley and Vandersloot both picking up baskets to make it an 86-84 game about halfway through the stanza.

After the Sky tied the game at 86-86, Taurasi bombed in another three-pointer, giving Phoenix an 89-86 lead with less than a minute left in the game.

The Sky couldn't get a game-tying bucket to fall, and ultimately the Mercury picked up some insurance points en route to tying the series at a game apiece.

Game 3 of the series is set for Friday night in Chicago. The contest will start at 8 p.m., and will air on ESPN 2.

