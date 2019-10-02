Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne walks on the court in the first half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Washington Mystics played most of Game 2 of the WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun without league MVP Elena Delle Donne.

Delle Donne left with back spasms and was questionable to return. The Sun tied the series, 1-1, in her absence with it moving to Connecticut for games 3 and 4.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Update (10/2): The Mystics announced on Wednesday that MRI results showed that Delle Donne suffered a “small disc herniation” and that her status for Game 3 on Sunday isn’t clear. She is undergoing treatment, and the team will provide another status update on Saturday.

Update (10/1, 10:30 p.m.): Washington head coach Mike Thibault said Delle Donne will have an MRI on Wednesday and will receive treatment. He said it didn’t look good and that it grabbed on her during the very first layup. She immediately motioned for a sub. He added she had been dealing with back issues recently and he was worried about the worst case scenario.

“It’s the one nightmare I’ve had for the last month,” Thibault said after the game, adding that time between games 2 and 3 went from unwanted to possibly “a benefit we didn’t have at the start.”

Delle Donne leaves game 2 early

At the 6:32 mark of the first quarter, Emma Meesseman came in for Delle Donne. There was nothing on the court that looked like an injury. Ryan Ruocco, calling the game for ESPN, said she was off the bench and walking toward the locker room.

I don't see Elena Delle Donne on the bench, btw. Think she slipped early on playing defense. — Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) October 2, 2019

Rowe reported with 2:30 left in the quarter that Delle Donne did not practice much Monday due to back issues, which have been a problem in the past. Midway through the second quarter, she reported that the star is questionable.

Delle Donne broke her nose earlier this year and wears a brace on her knee. She played through a bone bruise in the 2018 Finals when the Mystics were swept by the Seattle Storm.

She took two shot attempts in the early minutes, uncharacteristically missing both, and had one defensive rebound.

The Mystics led 7-6 when Delle Donne exited. The Sun took advantage with the league’s MVP out and took a 29-17 lead through one quarter.

More from Yahoo Sports: