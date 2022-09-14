WNBA Finals Mini-Movie: Wilson, Plum push Aces one win closer to title

The WNBA Finals continued on Tuesday night with the Sun looking to take a game in Las Vegas. The Aces were not willing to allow Connecticut to travel back home with a win under their belt as they defeated the Sun 85 – 71. A’ja Wilson showed out with another double-double (26 points and 10 rebounds) to lead the Aces to a 2-0 lead in the series. The Sun will look to get a win in Connecticut as they face elimination in Game 3, on Thursday at 9pm ET.