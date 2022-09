Coming off of an 0 – 2 deficit in the series, the Connecticut Sun planned to travel home and extend the series, which they did. Alyssa Thomas recorded the first ever triple-double in WNBA Finals history with a 16/15/11 performance. Jonquel Jones added 20 points to push a game 4 in Connecticut’s 105 – 76 win over the Aces. The Sun will host the Aces in another elimination game on Sunday at 4pm Eastern on ESPN.