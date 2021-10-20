WNBA Finals Mini Movie: The Chicago Sky Become Champions
Watch as Candace Parker and company clinch the franchise's first championship.
The two-time WNBA champion spoke to Yahoo Sports WNBA writer Cassandra Negley about the league's announcement of the W25 team and what is next for the league moving forward. Candace joined Yahoo Sports thanks to CarMax.
"I've always had to prove my intelligence - always," the newly-minted WNBA champion head coach and GM said in an emotional postgame press conference.
Wilson Sporting Goods Co. promised to donate 100 basketballs to Chicago Public Schools after the Chicago Sky won its first WNBA title.
Yahoo Sports WNBA writer Cassandra Negley recaps the Sky's remarkable run to the franchise's first championship, capping a historic 25th season for the league.
Chicago came out in force to celebrate the WNBA champion Chicago Sky on Tuesday, the first championship rally in Chicago since the Cubs in 2016. Thousands attended both the parade and the rally at Millennium Park. What happened: Politicians, players, coaches and owners spoke at the Pritzker Pavilion, including hometown hero Candace Parker. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."I remember watching the Chicago Bulls parades and rallies on television and dreami
