WNBA Finals: Liberty fined $25,000 for violating media policy after loss to Aces

The New York Liberty were fined $25,000 for violating the league’s postgame media access policies after their loss in the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night, the league announced Thursday.

Liberty players Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney were each fined $2,000, too, for not making themselves available for postgame interviews.

Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello and stars Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot met with reporters for about 10 minutes at the podium following their 70-69 loss to the Las Vegas Aces at the Barclays Center — which gave the Aces their second consecutive WNBA title. After those interviews, a Liberty team spokesperson told the media no additional players would be available.

Per WNBA policy, any additional players requested by in-person media are required to be made available for interviews in an alternate location following the conclusion of the traditional news conference. By not making Ionescu, Jones, Laney or others available, the Liberty violated that policy.

The Liberty, despite building up a double-digit lead in the second half of Game 4 on Wednesday night, slipped late and fell to the Aces by a single point. The Liberty have yet to win a WNBA title in franchise history despite making it to the Finals now five times.

Vandersloot led the Liberty with 19 points and seven rebounds in the loss. Stewart had 10 points and 14 rebounds, but shot just 3-of-17 from the field. Laney finished with 15 points, and Ionescu added 13 points.

A’ja Wilson, who was named the WNBA Finals MVP, dropped 24 points and 16 rebounds for the Aces — who were without both starters Kiah Stokes and Chelsea Gray due to injuries. Jackie Young added 16 points and seven assists. The Aces are now just the third team in history to win consecutive titles, and the first since 2002.