WNBA Finals Game 1, Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky: Live stream, time, date, how to watch

The 2021 WNBA Finals begin Sunday when the Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky faceoff in a matchup full of goats. Sky's Candace Parker – two-time league MVP – and Mercury's Diana Taurasi – two-time Finals MVP – will go head to head in the best-of-five series.

Securing a sport in the Finals for the second time in franchise history, Chicago knocked off no.1-ranked Connecticut Sun Wednesday in Game 5.

Courtney Vandersloot led the Sky team with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists alongside Kahleah Copper who had 18 points, 6 rebound and 2 assist and Parker who was 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Phoenix defeated the Las Vegas Aces in Game 5 of their semifinals matchup Friday night, to solidify their Finals return for the first time since 2014. Brittney Griner had 28 points and nine rebounds and Taurasi had 24 against the Aces.

This year's Finals will be a rematch of the 2014 title series when Phoenix swept Chicago 3-0.

Here is everything you need to know for Game 1:

What time does Game 1 start?

The game will begin at 3 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

What TV channel is Game 1 on?

Presented by YouTube TV, the sereies will be availble on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. Sunday's game will be broadcasted on ABC.

How can I watch Game 1 online via live stream?

Game 1 can be streamed on ESPN.com, the ESPN app or fuboTV.

Game 2-5 schedule

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 9 p.m. (ESPN) at Phoenix

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 15, 9 p.m. (ESPN2) at Chicago

Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 17, 3 p.m. (ESPN)* at Chicago

Game 5: Tuesday, Oct. 19, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)* at Phoenix

*Game will be played if necessary

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WNBA Finals Game 1, Phoenix vs. Chicago: How to watch