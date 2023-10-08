WNBA Finals Game 1: Jackie Young proves she's the X-factor in Aces' win over Liberty

Jackie Young had a big game against the Liberty in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports) (USA TODAY USPW / reuters)

Before the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty took the court Sunday, Aces coach Becky Hammon called Jackie Young the possible X-factor in the series. Through one game, Hammon's declaration looks prescient. Young dropped 26 points and hauled in five rebounds in the Aces' 99-82 win over the Liberty in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

Young was electric from a distance, going 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. Young also picked up four assists and three steals. She was matched by Kelsey Plum, who also dropped 26 points and five rebounds on the Liberty. Chelsea Gray chipped in 20 points to complete the backcourt's dominance.

Last season's MVP, A'ja Wilson, added 19 points for the Aces.

Breanna Stewart, who was named the 2023 MVP in late September, managed 21 points and nine assists for the Liberty in the loss. Jonquel Jones added 16 points and 10 rebounds for another playoff double-double, and Marine Johannès had 14 points off the bench.

The Liberty's guards, Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot, struggled in the loss. Ionescu went just 2-for-7 from the field for seven points. Vandersloot was 4-of-11 for 10 points.

The Liberty will look to bounce back in Game 2, which is slated for Wednesday in Las Vegas.