WNBA Finals 2022: Live updates from Curt Miller, Becky Hammon pregame, lineups, injury report, how to watch

The 2022 WNBA Finals begin Sunday as the No. 1-seeded Las Vegas Aces host the No. 3 Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. Game 1 tips off at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. The Finals is a best-of-five series with Games 1-2 in Las Vegas, Game 3 in Connecticut and if necessary, Game 4 in Connecticut and Game 5 in Las Vegas. The Aces and Sun have never won a WNBA title. The Aces swept the Phoenix Mercury in the best-of-three first round, then ousted the Seattle Storm 3-1 in the semifinals. The Sun beat the Dallas Wings 2-1 in the first round and knocked out the 2021 champion Chicago Sky 3-2 in the semifinals. Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the Finals.

WNBA Finals schedule

Game 1: Connecticut at Las Vegas, 3 p.m. ET Sunday (ABC)

Game 2: Connecticut at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN)

Game 3: Las Vegas at Connecticut, 9 p.m. ET Thursday (ESPN)

Game 4: Las Vegas at Connecticut, 4 p.m. ET Sept. 18 (ESPN)*

Game 5: Connecticut at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET Sept. 20 (ESPN)*

* — if necessary