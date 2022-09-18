WNBA Finals: Full recap of Las Vegas Aces' Game 4 win as they win 1st title in franchise history

BamaInsider

After two games where the offensive line was labeled as "inconsistent" and "not physical enough," Nick Saban decided to make some changes to his first-team unit. On the third series of the game, Tyler Booker checked in at left guard which Javion Cohen manned to start the afternoon. It was the first time this season that a player not named Kendall Randolph lined up to the right of Tyler Steen as the redshirt senior switched from No. 60 to No. 85 signifying that he would be used as a tight end on Saturday.