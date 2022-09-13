WNBA Finals 2022: Sun-Aces pregame updates, injury report, lineups, how to watch Game 2

The 2022 WNBA Finals continue Tuesday with Game 2 (9 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The No. 1-seeded Las Vegas Aces hold a 1-0 series lead over the No. 3 Connecticut Sun. The Finals is a best-of-five series with Games 1-2 in Las Vegas, Game 3 in Connecticut and if necessary, Game 4 in Connecticut and Game 5 in Las Vegas.

The Aces and Sun have never won a WNBA title. The Aces swept the Phoenix Mercury in the best-of-three first round, then ousted the Seattle Storm 3-1 in the semifinals. The Sun beat the Dallas Wings 2-1 in the first round and knocked out the 2021 champion Chicago Sky 3-2 in the semifinals.

Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the Finals.

WNBA Finals schedule

Game 1: Las Vegas 67, Connecticut 64 (Aces lead 1-0)

Game 2: Connecticut at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN)

Game 3: Las Vegas at Connecticut, 9 p.m. ET Thursday (ESPN)

Game 4: Las Vegas at Connecticut, 4 p.m. ET Sunday (ESPN)*

Game 5: Connecticut at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET Sept. 20 (ESPN)*

* — if necessary