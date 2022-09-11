WNBA Finals 2022: A'ja Wilson powers Aces past Sun in back-and-forth Game 1

LAS VEGAS — A’ja Wilson is coming for the Finals MVP.

The newly crowned league MVP and Defensive Player of the Year did everything for the No. 1-seeded Las Vegas Aces to push her team to a 67-64 win over the No. 3 Connecticut Sun in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals in front of a record 10,135 fans at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday afternoon. Game 2 is 9 p.m. ET Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Wilson, buoyed by a frenetic fan base that chanted “MVP” during her free-throw attempts, scored 24 points and added 11 rebounds in a highly competitive game. The Aces needed every one of her points, too, as outside of Chelsea Gray, the team struggled to get going.

Gray had 21 points and three assists. Jackie Young added 11 points. While her stat line may not have popped out, Dearica Hamby's impact on the court was felt — and needed. She has battled a right knee bone contusion and played sparingly in the semifinals. Her 11 minutes in Game 1 of the Finals gave the Aces another dimension.

The Aces built a 12-point lead in the first half before the Sun swung momentum in their favor. The Sun’s physical play stagnated the Aces’ offense and ball movement in the second quarter. Las Vegas did not have an assist in the second quarter and only four in the first half. The Aces finished with eight.

This was exactly the kind of basketball that the Sun wanted to play. And it’s what presented the most matchups problems for the Aces.

Connecticut settled in during the second period, disrupting Las Vegas’ offensive flow and making it “sludgey” as Aces coach Becky Hammon termed it pregame.

The Sun pestered the Aces with deflections, and their swarming defense held the Aces to just nine points in the second quarter as the Sun took a 38-34 lead into halftime.

Sixth Woman of the Year Brionna Jones came up big in the first half for the Sun, scoring 10 of her 12 points before halftime. Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Natisha Hiedeman was assessed a flagrant 1 foul in the first quarter after making contact with Gray on the “point gawd’s” first highlight-reel bucket of the game.

Hammon credited the Sun's defense postgame, saying her team talked a lot about what to do and did "none of that" in the first half.

Kelsey Plum struggled, missing her first eight shots before a 3-pointer late in the game. Gray followed that up with a triple of her own to give the Aces a six-point lead.

The Sun got a final chance to tie the game and send it to overtime, but DeWanna Bonner's off-leg triple missed.

WNBA Finals schedule

Game 1: Las Vegas 67, Connecticut 64 (Aces lead, 1-0)

Game 2: Connecticut at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN)

Game 3: Las Vegas at Connecticut, 9 p.m. ET Thursday (ESPN)

Game 4: Las Vegas at Connecticut, 4 p.m. ET Sept. 18 (ESPN)*

Game 5: Connecticut at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET Sept. 20 (ESPN)*

* — if necessary