WNBA fans react to Chicago Sky draft picks

CHICAGO - After the most watched women's NCAA tournament ever, the Chicago Sky has drafted two of the biggest names in college basketball and fans are celebrating.

South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso was selected at number three and at number seven, Angel Reese from LSU.

At 6-foot-7, Cardoso was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. And Reese, who won a national championship with the Tigers in 2023, was the SEC Player of the Year.

Both of them are now the face of the Sky rebuild. One fan said it's wonderful that Chicago is bringing in these two champions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 15: Kamilla Cardoso celebrates after being selected third overall pick by the Chicago Sky during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"My goddaughter is really into basketball. So it's super exciting to see the women's game on such a large stage, getting so much popularity. "

He said he'll go to a game, "If I scrape up enough money, those tickets are expensive."

With women's basketball at the collegiate level gaining popularity, the 2024 WNBA Draft drew a lot of eyes.

"It's probably the first WNBA draft I ever watched," said basketball fan, Tony Fiore.

Fiore said he looked into buying tickets, but "The price was pretty incredible," so he too plans to watch from home.

"I made sure that I was home in time to watch and I'm really excited about the two players we drafted," Fiore said.

Cardoso and Reese say after going up against each other all these years, they're excited to play as teammates.