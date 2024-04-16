WNBA fans react to Chicago Sky draft picks
Fox 32's Roseanne Tellez took to the Chicago streets to see what WNBA fans thought of Chicago's draft picks. Chicagoans share their excitement about the Sky rebuild with Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.
Reese is headed to Chicago.
Follow along as Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and more find their WNBA homes in Monday's draft.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
A new star is entering the league, former powers are rebuilding and more super-teams are emerging.
The Gamecocks are headed to the title game.
Kamilla Cardoso is widely expected to be a lottery pick in the WNBA Draft later this month.
Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, but Reese’s draft picture and professional future are much murkier.
