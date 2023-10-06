WNBA expansion to Bay Area is 'more than exciting'
With all eyes on the WNBA's expansion to the Bay Area, Natalie and Zena provide their takeaways from the rollout, discuss expectations for owner Joe Lacob and potential cities that could be on deck.
The WNBA will expand to the San Francisco Bay Area in the 2025 season, the league announced Thursday. The team will begin play in 2025.
The Chase Center might be getting a second basketball team.
How the expansion teams acquire their first roster, which could include an improved expansion draft system, would go a long way to competitive success for them and the league.
