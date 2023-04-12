WNBA expanding player perks and other programs
Zena Keita and Kelsey Nicole Nelson react to the WNBA expanding perks given to their players, including more private flights and more roster sports.
The extra year of eligibility players can take through 2025 has muddied draft pictures, an issue certainly frustrating for teams attempting to plan in what has largely been an easy-to-determine WNBA Draft landscape in the past.
Brittney Griner's travel plan will be "confidential," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told The Associated Press.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his first trade tips of the 2023 MLB season.
Jon Rahm is the first Masters winner to play the following week on Tour since 2015.
Farmer was hit by a 91.6 mph fastball from Lucas Giolito.
Bayern's Champions League title hopes took a bit on Tuesday, too.
Elliott has missed the past five races after suffering a fractured tibia while snowboarding before the Las Vegas race.
The NFC has only one team with a projected win total above 11.
The changes come ahead of a revamped 2024 schedule starting in January, and include a last chance for golfers to qualify for new designated events.
Young wasn't the favorite to go first overall in the draft as the week began.
Fortunately, Vanover left under his own power.
With 10 days of the season in the books, Dalton Del Don reveals what he's seeing early that could affect fantasy in a big way.
No. 4 featherweight contender Arnold Allen is impressed by the high quality of opponents Max Holloway has faced and knows that a win over Holloway is still a significant achievement in the UFC.
We have about five months to analyze NFL season win totals.
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have spent 18 months barking at each other. On Aug. 5, they'll meet inside a boxing ring in Dallas.
At least four teams have extended beer sales in an attempt to maximize revenue now that games are faster.
The Gamecocks join Connecticut, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Stanford. And with five selected over three rounds, South Carolina is the third school to have at least that many taken in a single draft.
Yahoo Sports will have coverage of the three-round draft, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Follow every pick and live commentary.
Our teams that will shape the draft series rolls on this April with the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders. Matt Harmon is joined by our very own Dalton Del Don and Peacock's Lawrence Jackson Jr. to break the pulse of each franchise heading into the draft.
While Beckham’s deal may boost the chance Jackson plays for the Ravens in 2023, those around the NFL don't think it lends any more optimism to his long-term future.