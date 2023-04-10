WNBA to expand charter flights, Isabelle Harrison says it’s a start

On the morning of the 2023 WNBA draft, the league announced it “will be expanding its charter flights program for players this season.”

Players have been calling for this change for some time. The WNBA previously only approved charter flights in certain instances for select games. In 2022, the league expanded the program to include the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship game and all WNBA Finals games.

Now, the “program will include flights for all postseason games beginning with the start of 2023 WNBA playoffs through the WNBA Finals, the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship game, and select regular-season games where teams have back-to-back games on the schedule.

While this is a step in the right direction, more can and should be done. Some owners have even chartered for their players before the rule changes. New York Liberty owner Joesph Tsai discussed charters on social media in 2021.

League says you can’t fly charter because different owners have different financial circumstances. I’m working with Commissioner Englebert to find a charter sponsor. Conversations with airline CEOs going well. They get the idea of equity for women athletes. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) October 2, 2021

Charter flights were discussed in the collective bargaining agreement and prohibited as an unfair competitive advantage if some teams have the resources to use them and others don’t. However, it seems the tides are turning. What many forget is that these players are used to chartered flights with many, if not all, of them being chartered at their universities as college athletes.

Players are willing to help the league get a charter sponsor that serves all 12 WNBA team markets.

I would love to be part of a deal that helps subsidize charter travel for the entire WNBA. I would contribute my NIL, posts + production hrs to ensure we all travel in a way that prioritizes player health + safety, which ultimately results in a better product. Who’s with me? — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) January 22, 2023

The WNBA announces the expansion of charter flights programs for players this 2023 season ‼ Read the full release ⬇ https://t.co/wM1HjDGgjd — WNBA (@WNBA) April 10, 2023

This is a step in the right direction and as Chicago Sky forward Isabelle Harrison said, “it’s a start.”

Story continues

Tune into the WNBA draft on ESPN at 7 p.m. CT to catch all the action.

More WNBA!

Round 1: WNBA draft picks live updates 15 players invited to attend the 2023 WNBA draft 3 WNBA players to follow on social media and the brands that should sponsor them

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire