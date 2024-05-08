WNBA has to evolve after Reese's debut debacle

- Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women’s basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.21:34Now PlayingPaused
- Caitlin Clark's rookie season, potential Aces three-peat and other WNBA storylines to follow<p>Yahoo Sports women basketball writer Cassandra Negley breaks down the top WNBA storylines entering the 2024 season including; what Caitlin Clark could accomplish in her rookie season, if the Las Vegas Aces can win a third consecutive championship, and if the New York Liberty, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury did enough in the offseason to dethrone the champs. </p>3:34Now PlayingPaused
- Chicago Sky to play final preseason game with Kamilla Cardoso out due to injuryThe Chicago Sky will play their final preseason game Tuesday night against the New York Liberty. Rookie Kamilla Cardoso will have to miss it due to a shoulder injury she sustained during the preseason opener against the Minnesota Lynx.2:38Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Sky 101, Liberty 53The Sky defeat the Liberty, 101-53. For Chicago, Marina Mabrey led the way with 20 points (four 3PM), four assists, and two steals while aided by Dana Evans (19 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and Angel Reese (13 points, five rebounds, two steals) in the victory. Sabrina Ionescu finished with eight points and three rebounds for the New York in the losing effort. The Sky improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Liberty fall to 0-1.2:04Now PlayingPaused
- Will the WNBA revive the Houston Comets franchise?<p>The WNBA was the <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/excitement-around-wnba-season-121454767.html">first league formed in partnership with the NBA</a>, and was dominated early on by the now-defunct Houston Comets, who won the first four WNBA titles. As interest in the league surges this season and expansion plans are underway, will the Comets return as a franchise? </p>0:39Now PlayingPaused
WNBA has to evolve after Reese's debut debacle
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby share their thoughts on Angel Reese's WNBA debut and how the league dropped the ball with its lack of a proper broadcast.