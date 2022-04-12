WNBA draftee Veronica Burton got a call from Tom Brady for a very good reason

WNBA draft night is a big night for all the players, fans, and draftees, but no one had quite the experience that Northwestern's Veronica Burton had.

Burton, a Newton, Mass. native, was picked seventh overall by the Dallas Wings during Monday night's WNBA draft, and shortly after she got a call from someone she absolutely did not expect: Tom Brady.

“Hey Veronica, what’s up? I just wanted to congratulate you on being drafted,” Brady said on the call. “The four-time Big Ten steals leader, I know you’re a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award, an All-American, and now you’re in the WNBA. Congrats to you.

“I know the Burton family very well. I’ve known your dad for a long time, your brother [Austin],” Brady continued. “Just know that I’m always cheering you from afar and I wish you the best of luck. You had an amazing career and we know you embody everything about the spirit of community. It will take you a long way in life, it will take you a long way in your basketball career and it will take you a long way in your family.”

Brady, who spent the vast majority of his career with the New England Patriots, knows the Burton family through Veronica's father, Steve Burton, the sports director at the Boston CBS station WBZ-TV. As Patriots QB, Brady was interviewed by Steve many times over the years. Brady said he also knows Veronica's brother, Austin, who is a quarterback at Purdue.

There's even more history involved in that call. Veronica's grandfather, Ron Burton, was the first player the Patriots ever chose in the draft. That was in 1960, when they played in the American Football League and were known as the Boston Patriots. Ron, a running back, was the first Patriots player to rush for over 100 yards in a single game, and held the team record for the most rushing yards in a single game by a rookie for over 20 years.

Brady's Patriots days may be over, but he's still a New England icon. And Veronica, who grew up just outside of Boston, reacted exactly how you think a lifelong New Englander would react.

“Man, that was Tom Brady, the GOAT, the Greatest Player of All-Time wishing me a congratulations,” Veronica said. “That means more than anything. He’s the best.”