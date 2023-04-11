WNBA draft: USC’s Kadi Sissoko goes to Phoenix Mercury at No. 29

The success and overall progress of the USC women’s basketball program were on display Monday night at the 2023 WNBA draft. Two players who helped the Trojans reach the Women’s NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014 were drafted.

One of those two players was forward Kadi Sissoko, whose size, length, rebounding ability, and defensive acumen make her a well-rounded two-way player. That was hard for the Phoenix Mercury to pass up with the No. 29 pick. They loved what Sissoko brings to the table, giving her a chance to join a roster which has Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi.

It seems clear what Sissoko’s main task will be in Phoenix, at least in her first season: Do the dirty work. Griner will be a central defensive deterrent at the rim. Taurasi will shoot and score. Sissoko will need to provide rebounding when Griner tries to block shots, and set screens to free up Taurasi and other teammates for good looks at the basket.

Sissoko was one of USC’s main scorers this past season, but she contributed in many non-scoring ways (defense, rebounding, shot deterrence). The fact that basketball players can be hugely influential without scoring points underlies Sissoko’s value to the Mercury as a professional.

