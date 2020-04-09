WNBA Draft Profile: Transcendent guard Sabrina Ionescu projects as top pick

After sweeping every national player of the year award, Sabrina Ionescu is off to the WNBA level where her skills will make an instant impact — not just to her new team but the league as a whole. She averaged 17.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Ducks in 2019-20, rewriting her own NCAA career triple-double record and becoming the first in college basketball history with at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.