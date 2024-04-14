WNBA Draft: Lynx now draft at No. 8 after first-round pick swap

The Lynx stacked their roster in free agency, signing the likes of Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith, while trading for Natisha Hiedeman.

So the needs to add to the roster via Monday’s WNBA Draft isn’t entirely pressing for Minnesota.

“Obviously, we were really aggressive in free agency. We landed well with some players that gave us depth and balance. So we feel good that we have a long list of draft prospects here that are quality players and can help us, no matter what,” Lynx general manager Clare Duwelius said. “And I think their role, given that we’ve added some talent across the board on our roster, they’ll be in a really unique situation where they can just come in, do what they do, do what they’ve done to get themselves in this position. We’re happy with the work that we did in the offseason.”

Whoever that player is will be added at No. 8 on Monday, as things currently stand. Because Minnesota swapped the No. 7 pick with Chicago for the No. 8 pick.

Minnesota also added a second-round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and forward Sika Koné from the Sky, while Chicago also received the rights to forward Nikolina Milić. The Lynx also will get the option to swap first-round picks with Chicago in 2026 should they choose to do so.

Those are the types of moves — adding potentially valuable future resources to slide down a spot today — that you can make when you’re comfortable with where your current roster stands.

“We added a lot of good pieces that are going to be really great for Phee, K-Mac, Dorkha, Diamond and obviously they’re working really hard right now,” Duwelis said. “We feel really good about that progress, but there’s always more than can be done.”

And, even at No. 8, there are pieces Minnesota can nab. LSU forward Angel Reese could be available there, as could Australian guard Isobel Borlase, Utah wing Alissa Pili or Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair.

Frankly, Minnesota was likely outside the range of selecting a surefire star at No. 7. There’s probably not a Napheesa Collier to be found in the middle of this year’s first round. But that doesn’t mean the Lynx can’t still get a quality player at No. 8.

“The strengths of the draft class — it is a strong one. I think — is a lot of solid, quality post” players, Duwelis said. “We talk about the floor and the ceiling of players a lot. You know what these players,top prospects, especially where we’re drafting … you know exactly what they’re going to give you every night.

“I think that’s fun in trying to figure out exactly what you want to plug into your roster. I think there’s a lot of quality posts and then, yeah, just trying to see those things that translate to the W, exactly.”

The Lynx also hold the No. 31 pick in the draft.

