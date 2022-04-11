WNBA draft: Live stream, TV information, start time, how to watch

Corrections & Clarifications: A previous version of this story included an inaccurate team with the No. 1 pick. It is the Atlanta Dream.

The WNBA will draft its newest stars April 11. The Atlanta Dream have the first overall pick, while the Indiana Fever have four picks in the first round.

The top prospects likely to be taken off the board first include Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, Ole Miss center Shakira Austin, Michigan forward Naz Hillmon, and Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard, UConn guard Christyn Williams and South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson.

"Coming off of an incredibly successful 2021 season and in the wake of our recent announcement regarding the largest-ever capital raise for a women’s sports property, the WNBA continues to build momentum for the future of the league," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "And what better way to ramp up the momentum for the tip-off of our 26th season, than with WNBA draft."

2022 WNBA draft shakeup: Atlanta Dream acquire No. 1 overall pick from Washington Mystics

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith celebrates a win against Hawaii.

Here's everything you need to know for about the 2022 WNBA Draft:

What time does the 2022 WNBA draft start?

The 2022 WNBA draft will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, April 11 at Spring Studios in New York.

What TV channel is the 2022 WNBA draft on?

The 2022 WNBA draft will be televised on ESPN.

How can I watch the 2022 WNBA draft online via live stream?

The 2022 WNBA draft can be watched on ESPN.com and the ESPN App.

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @analisbailey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WNBA draft 2022: Live stream, TV information, start time, how to watch