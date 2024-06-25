WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship: How to watch the Lynx vs. Liberty game tonight

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Sabrina Ionescu #20 and the New York Liberty will face the Minnesota Lynx in the 2024 Commissioner's Cup Championship Game. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

WNBA fans, it’s time for the Commissioner's Cup Championship Game between the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty. Tonight, the Lynx play the Liberty at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY. The game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video with Lisa Byington calling the action on the court, Hall-of-Famer, WNBA champion, and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, and award-winning basketball analyst LaChina Robinson, will serve as analysts for the Championship Game. Jess Sims will report from the sidelines. In past seasons, the Commissioner’s Cup Championship has been a good indicator of which teams will dominate in the playoffs. This year’s matchup also features two leading MVP candidates and the league’s best 3-point shooters.

Are you ready to tune into the 2024 Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game? Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Lynx vs. Liberty game.

When is the Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game?

The WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship will be held on Tuesday, June 25, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET.

Who is playing in the Commissioner’s Cup Championship?

The Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game will be between the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty.

What channel is the Commissioner’s Cup Championship game on?

The Lynx vs. Liberty Commissioner’s Cup game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch the 2024 Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game:

(Amazon) Amazon Prime Video Stream the Commissioner's Cup Championship It’s Amazon’s fourth season serving as one of the streaming homes for the WNBA. This year, Amazon Prime Video will stream 21 WNBA games free to all Amazon Prime subscribers — including the Commissioner's Cup Championship. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day 2024 sale event, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more. A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. $15/month at Amazon

Commissioner’s Cup Championship prize:

The winning team of the Commissioner’s Cup Championship gets $500,000 in prize money — one-third of a team’s salary cap for the 2024 season.