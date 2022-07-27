WNBA commissioner trolled All-Star MVP Kelsey Plum with an even smaller trophy after the Commissioner’s Cup
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Las Vegas AcesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
"Cathy got jokes!"
"Cathy got jokes!"
"They're playin' with me, dawg," Plum told reporters while A'ja Wilson doubled down in laughter.
TODAY Style editor Bobbie Thomas joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager with five of her favorite finds to get through the summer. Items include a whipped coffee kit, hand and sleeve covers, eye makeup remover, luxury shower steamers and breast petals.
Former President Trump will hold a rally in Wisconsin next month in support of his endorsed candidates, including Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels (R), his Save America PAC announced on Tuesday. An advisory from the Save America PAC said that the rally would be held on the evening of Aug. 5 in Waukesha. In addition…
After rumors that he would join Darvin Ham's staff, Rasheed Wallace will not be on the bench as an assistant coach for the Lakers.
Iowa appears like it's on an early collision course with Paige Bueckers and Connecticut in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in November.
Donald Trump plans to hold a rally at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds on Aug. 5, the Friday before the Aug. 9 primary election.
The family of U.S. Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis, now imprisoned in Japan following a fatal car crash, is calling for his release, with the aid of bipartisan lawmakers in the U.S.
Running back Trey Sermon had an impressive offseason and he tried to work into a significant role in the 49ers' offense.
This great Performance car is a national hero on the track.
Coach Mario Cristobal must be celebrating as he continues to create a storm in recruiting for the Miami Hurricanes.
During a meeting on semiconductors at the White House, President Biden, who attended virtually, answered questions about how he’s feeling days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Brendan Fraser transforms into a 600-pound man for his upcoming film, 'The Whale.' On Tuesday, production company, A24, shared a first look at Fraser who plays a reclusive writing instructor who is struggling to reconnect with his teenage daughter. The film also stars 'Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins. ‘The Whale’ is set to debut at the 2022 Venice Film Festival later this year.
Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead posed with Janet Jackson backstage of her Cincinnati concert over the weekend. The father-daughter duo have proven to be avid fans of the singer.
NBA writers have NBA trade suggestions for the Phoenix Suns, should the team not land the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant.
Petty King Steph Curry and Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics have been going at it for nearly a week now.
Tom Brady's "biggest challenge" as a parent is his wealth, says the ninth-highest-paid athlete in the world.
ALDI isn't your typical grocery store. Founded in Germany, this chain now has more than 2,000 stores in the U.S. and offers a no-frills shopping experience. You have to bring your own shopping bags...
The Chicago Sky host the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday with bragging rights and a nice payday on the line.
Authorities have identified the man killed by Los Angeles police during a chase near Cal State L.A., as his family continued to press for answers.
A24 has shared a first look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The...