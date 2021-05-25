WNBA coach suspended for making disrespectful comments about player’s size

“I will never let a man disrespect me.”

The WNBA announced on Monday that Connecticut Sun Head Coach and General Manager Curt Miller has been fined $10,000 and suspended for one game for criticizing the weight of Las Vegas Aces post player Liz Cambage.

Miller reportedly made the comment during the Sun’s 72-65 win over the Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, as reported by NBC News. In a video posted to Instagram, Cambage, 29, said Miller was arguing for a call at one point during the game when he took aim at her by saying to the ref, “come on, she’s 300 pounds.”

“I will never let a man disrespect me,” Cambage said in her IG post in which she called out Miller for disrespecting her. “For a coach on another team to be yelling like protected abuse, ’cause we can’t do nothing back, it’s just crazy to me,” she added. Peep the clip below.

Miller issued a statement Monday in which he acknowledged that his comment was inappropriate. He also apologized to Cambage and the Aces.

“I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight,” he said. “I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this.”

Speaking to reporters Monday evening, Miller admitted that he was disappointed in himself over his remarks.

“As a leader, words matter. It was inappropriate,” he said. “In a league where we empower women, and I’ve spent 31 years empowering women, (those words were) just not acceptable.”

Miller, meanwhile, wants you to know that she stands 6-foot-8, weighs 235 pounds and she’s proud of her frame.

“So to the coach of Connecticut — I’m sorry, little sir man, I do not know your name,” said Cambage, a three-time All-Star in five WNBA seasons. “But the next time you try to call out a referee trying to get a call being like, ‘come on, she’s 300 pounds,’ I’m going to need you to get it right baby. I’m weighing 235 pounds and I’m very proud of being a big b—-, big body, big Benz, baby. So don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league.”

Cambage couldn’t react to Miller’s comments at the moment because she risked being penalized by the league.

“Anyway to that little man — whole little, tiny, like where is you? — stop trying to project your insecurities, baby. Pick up the phone, call the psych, because you projecting some bulls–t right now. And next time you try to disrespect me, remember, I’m 235,” she said in her Instagram video. “It might seem like 300 pounds to your little ass. I’m 235, baby.”

Miller will serve his suspension Tuesday night when Connecticut visits the Seattle Storm. His assistants Brandi Poole and Chris Koclanes will reportedly serve as co-head coaches for the game.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation to be in a women’s league and for comments to be made,” Storm guard Jordin Canada said. “I don’t really have much to say because it’s not my situation.”

