Sky guard Sydney Colson reveals she tested positive for coronavirus

Chicago Sky guard Sydney Colson tested positive for COVID-19, she announced on Saturday, just ahead of next month’s start of the modified WNBA season in Florida.

Colson announced her test on Twitter on Saturday morning, even though it sounds like she’s been taking quarantine and social distancing rules seriously.

I do the least and tested positive so I’m tryna see how folks who do the mooost are out here partying and feelin grand pic.twitter.com/EKxpbmEz0x — Sydney Colson (@SydJColson) June 27, 2020

Colson is just the latest WNBA player to test positive, and the second Sky player — following Center Stefanie Dolson, who said she and her entire family had tested positive back in April.

Colson averaged 3.3 points and 1.8 assists per game last year with the Las Vegas Aces, her sixth season in the league. The 30-year-old signed with the Sky in free agency in February.

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

There were more than 2.5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of Saturday afternoon, according to The New York Times, and more than 125,000 deaths attributed to it. Illinois had more than 124,000 cases alone, an overwhelming majority of which are in the Chicago area.

Cases have been spiking significantly throughout the United States in recent days, too, something that is reportedly causing real concern for both the WNBA and NBA’s plans for their respective seasons. The United States set a single-day case record on Friday with more than 45,000 new cases alone. Florida, which has more than 123,500 cases, recorded nearly 9,000 new ones on Friday, too — a new state record.

The WNBA is planning to hold its season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida — which sits about 100 miles from where the NBA is planning to restart its season at Disney World in Orlando.

Story continues

Several players have already opted-out of the season, something they can do without penalty. Most recently, Los Angeles Sparks stars Kristi Toliver and Cheney Ogwumike made the move to skip the season due to health reasons — both personal and related to the coronavirus.

The WNBA season is currently slated to start on July 24. It’s unclear if Colson will be healthy enough, or willing, to rejoin the Sky for the season.

Sydney Colson’s positive test comes just weeks before the Sky are set to head to Florida for the WNBA modified season. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: