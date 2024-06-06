WNBA’s Chicago Sky Players Targeted In Harassment Incident Outside Hotel In Washington, DC | Photo: Melissa Tamez/ Icon Sportswire

Several Chicago Sky players were targeted by a man outside of the team’s hotel in the U.S. capital, raising serious concerns about player safety and security. The incident occurred a day before they were set to play against the Washington Mystics.

According to the Chicago-Sun Times, Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca recounted what happened that night. He said the man, who was not a guest at the hotel, unexpectedly appeared outside the team’s bus with a camera, looking for guard Chennedy Carter. However, the team’s security quickly handled the situation without involving the police.

The event occurred just days after Carter committed a hard foul against Caitlin Clark during Saturday night’s game between the Sky and Indiana Fever. Since then, the team and Carter have been subjected to criticism from the public.

CBS Sports reported that some players took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts on the incident.

“Finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK,” Angel Reese tweeted. “This really is outta control and needs to STOP.”

Another player, Isabelle Harrison, wrote, “WOW!!! Thank GOD for security. My teammate being harassed at our hotel is insane! Couldn’t even step off the bus!!!”

“Getting harassed at our hotel is where the line needs to be drawn. Some ‘fans’ have NO CHILLLLL,” Michaela Onyenwere wrote.

Brianna Turner noted in a tweet that she wasn’t there when it happened, but she shared her frustration about the harassment of her fellow teammates.

“Didn’t realize that when we said ‘grow the game’ that would be interpreted as harassing players at hotels,” Turner said. “You are free to have your own opinion but consider if this happened to someone u know.”