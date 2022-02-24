WNBA champion Natasha Cloud on the mental struggle between athlete & activist

The 7-year WNBA veteran and 2019 champion spoke with Yahoo News anchor and national reporter Marquise Francis about dealing with the human side of balancing her life as both an activist and a professional athlete.

Video Transcript

MARQUISE FRANCIS: It feels as though both of you have taken on this responsibility, as if that's just how things are. And so I want to ask this question to both of you and start with Natasha. How do you balance the pressures, the mental health pressures, because you're an athlete.

Folks see you. They feel as though you make a lot of money, and you're doing all that you can, and you're doing a lot when the activism space. But they want more and more and more from that activist, but they also want more on the court. And so what's that mental health toll like?

NATASHA CLOUD: It's a lot. And I'm not gonna lie to you. I really struggled with it, especially in 2020 when I decided to sit out the WNBA season. It's a hard balance.

But, for me, I feel like, whether we like it or not, as athletes, we inherit this responsibility to be bigger than the game and utilize these platforms that we have that can create impact, that can create change.

In 2020, I don't care what anyone says. The WNBA helped save our democracy simply by being in the bubble, simply by being out on the streets and trying to create that change. So I think it's understanding the power of our platforms, understanding that we have a responsibility to our communities.

But, to the community, it's also understanding that at the end of the day, we are humans. When I take that jersey off and I go home, I'm a Black woman in America, a Black, bisexual woman in America, the same as everyone else. And so that jersey doesn't kind of keep me away from all these things. The money that I make doesn't keep me away from facing all these challenges as well.

So one thing that I've learned over these last two years is grace, not only showing myself grace but demanding that people show me grace, because within this, I'm not gonna be perfect. Within being a professional athlete, I'm not gonna be perfect. I'm gonna work my ass off in both realms. But, at the end of the day, I'm just a human being trying to do what I can for my community.