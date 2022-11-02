ESPN hires WNBA champion head coach Becky Hammon as NBA studio analyst

Becky Hammon is a busy woman.

Fresh off of leading the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA championship in her rookie season as head coach, Hammon has a new job. Starting in December, she'll join ESPN as a studio analyst. Hammon will contribute to ESPN's catalog of studio shows including "SportsCenter," "Get Up," "First Take" and "NBA Today," the network announced on Wednesday. Her focus will be on the NBA.

Don't worry, Aces fans. She's not leaving her day job. This appears to be an offseason gig.

A three-time All-American guard at Colorado State, Hammon played 16 seasons in the WNBA from 1999-2014. She earned six All-Star bids and was named All-WNBA four times.

Becky Hammon is joining ESPN. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Prior to joining the Aces last season, Hammon spent eight seasons in the NBA as an assistant coach on Gregg Popovich's staff with the San Antonio Spurs. She was the first woman to serve as an NBA assistant coach and was a candidate in multiple NBA head coaching searches. She coached San Antonio's Summer League team and was promoted as Popovich's lead assistant in 2018. She relieved Popovich as head coach when he was ejected in a 2020 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hammon joined the Aces last season for her first full-time head coaching job. She led Las Vegas to the WNBA's best record and the first championship in franchise history. She earned WNBA Coach of the Year honors along the way.

Now, she'll take a turn at the mic.