Candace Parker leads WNBA All-Star selections with sixth appearance

The WNBA announced its 2021 All-Stars with Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker will make her sixth All-Star appearance next month as the WNBA announced its 2021 WNBA All-Stars on Wednesday.

The 12-person team will face Team USA on Wednesday, July 14. The All-Star team will be coached by WNBA legends Lisa Leslie and Tina Thompson.

Who are 2021 WNBA All Stars

There will be seven first-time All-Stars in this year's format.

Player, team, year as an all-star

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky, sixth

Liz Cambage, Las Vegas Aces, fourth

DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun, fourth

Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun, third

Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago Sky, third

Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky, first

Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas Aces, first

Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun, first

Betnijah Laney, New York Liberty, first

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings, first

Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings, first

Courtney Williams, Atlanta Dream, first

The All-Stars were selected by fan vote (50%), current player votes (25%) and a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters (25%).

How does 2021 WNBA All-Star game work?

The WNBA does not typically host a midseason All-Star game during Olympic years, but is adjusting its format to make it work this year.

The game will pit Team USA against the WNBA All-Stars who are not part of the national team. The game will be played in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 14 to close the first half of the WNBA's 25th anniversary season. The national team is hosting training camp for the Olympics there from July 12-18.

The final game of the first half will be played Sunday, July 11. The second half resumes following the Olympics with the Commissioner's Cup game on Aug. 12 in Phoenix. The Connecticut Sun (6-1) lead the Eastern Conference and the Seattle Storm (5-1) lead the Western Conference.

