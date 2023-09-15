WNBA’s Candace Parker has Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum as 2023-24’s MVP

It might be a little bit early in the league calendar to start predicting which players and teams will come home with what hardware for the NBA’s looming 2023-24 season, but for WNBA legend Candace Parker, it’s never too early to call the season’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award so long as you have enough information on hand to make the call.

And in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Bobby Krivitsky, the Las Vegas Aces big made it clear she does indeed have the info necessary to predict next season’s MVP — and he plays for the Boston Celtics. “I actually have Jayson Tatum as my MVP this year,” explained Parker.

“I think he’s going to come in and make a splash in that way,” she added. “It’s about time.”

The St. Louis native cracked the top five in 2023 MVP voting last season. He came in just ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous Alexander, and behind (in order) the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Already having pushed his way to the fringe of plausible candidates, it should only take a similarly strong season coupled with some growth to his game to get into the hunt of finishing next season as a true finalist.

Or maybe even a winner.

