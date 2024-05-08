WNBA’s Caitlin Clark sparks streaming milestone on Disney+

WNBA rookie sensation and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark will make her regular season debut on Disney+, the first time the streaming platform has delved into live sports production.

This comes during a revolution in live sports programming, as professional sports leagues like the NFL and Major League Baseball are venturing into streaming, as it becomes a mainstay in content consumption.

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, and the Fever will face the Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on May 24. The matchup will pit Clark against former Stanford standout, Cameron Brink, who was the No. 2 overall pick.

Netflix edits out boos to Kim Kardashian from the Tom Brady roast

The original venue was set to be Walter Pyramid at Cal State Long Beach, but was moved to the home of the Lakers to increase capacity as ticket demand soars.

Clark and the Fever recently sold out a preseason game against the Dallas Wings, making her professional debut in front of a sold-out crowd.

She scored 21 points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals in the loss to Dallas.

After breaking the NCAA Division I all-time scoring record, she led the University of Iowa Hawkeyes to the national championship title game, losing to South Carolina.

Since being drafted, she has set a milestone for WNBA jersey sales; her No. 22 jersey sold out within two hours, becoming the athlete with the highest number of jerseys sold on any draft night for any athlete across all sports.

Drivers of these cars get the most speeding tickets

She’s almost instantly become the face of the WNBA, too, right as WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced that the league will begin to charter planes for their players.

Single-game tickets go on sale to the general public on May 9th at 8:00 a.m. PST for the Sparks’ matchup against the Fever.

Season ticket holders are able to purchase their tickets now.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.