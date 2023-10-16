All-WNBA: Breanna Stewart, Alyssa Thomas, A’ja Wilson headline first team

The New York Liberty pushed the WNBA Finals to Game 4 with a decisive win over the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. The Aces need only one more win to complete back-to-back WNBA titles. The WNBA also announced the 2023 All-WNBA first and second teams on Sunday.

Voting was conducted at the conclusion of the regular season, and players were selected without regard to position. Unsurprisingly, Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, the 2023 WNBA MVP, Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas and Aces center A’ja Wilson were unanimously selected to the 2023 All-WNBA first team.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally also joined the first team. It is the second All-WNBA team selection for Collier but her first to the first team.

This is the first selection for Sabally to the All-WNBA team.

The second team is made up of Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, Aces guards Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray, Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd and Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.

Each member of the All-WNBA first team will receive $10,300, and each member of the second team will receive $5,150.

