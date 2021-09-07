WNBA Best Bets: Tuesday, September 7

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Tonight’s WNBA slate features two games, and all four teams in action have realistic playoff hopes. There was no official pick last night, but hopefully you tailed my live betting advice as the Mercury overcame a slow start to take over in the third quarter and earn a win over Indiana . Tonight, I’m going with one of the teams fighting for a playoff spot to cover against a team that has struggled since the Olympic break. The late game is a battle between the Washington Mystics and Seattle Storm , and PointsBet Sportsbook lists the Storm -9.5 at home with a game total of 162.5.

Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm

This matchup has playoff implications for both teams. Seattle already clinched a spot in the playoffs with a 19-10 record so far this season but the Storm are just 4-6 in their last ten games to drop into a tie for the third and fourth seeds with Minnesota, with the Lynx holding the tiebreaker. On the other hand, Washington is struggling just to break into this year’s playoffs, as the Mystics went 10-17 so far this year and sit in a tie for the eighth and final playoff spot with the Liberty entering tonight.

The Mystics haven't lost the season series against Seattle since 2018, but tonight's game will be the rubber match in this year's series. The teams played twice already this year, with Washington winning the first game 87-83 but falling by a score of 85-79 in the most recent matchup in D.C.

Tina Charles scored 34 points and 16 rebounds in the June win over Seattle, but played only 25 minutes in Washington's last game on Saturday. Charles was on pace to set the WNBA single-season record for average points per game but playing limited minutes last game dropped her average to 24.8 points per game, the second-highest scoring season in league history.

Charles is recovering from an injury but should be fully healthy for this matchup, while Elena Delle Donne is still expected to be out with her back injury. Both Charles and Delle Donne were recently named to the WNBA's W25 list , a ranking of the top 25 most influential players in the league's 25-year history.

Seattle had two active players selected to the W25 list in Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart . Bird is undoubtedly among the greatest players to step onto the WNBA court, but she is finally starting to show her age during the recent Storm slump. The 40-year-old point guard only averaged 9.3 points per game on 37.1% shooting from the field over her last 10 games , and the past three seasons were the three lowest scoring averages of her illustrious career.

Considering her age combined with fatigue from a grueling run with Team USA resulting in another Olympic gold medal, it's no wonder why Bird looks human for maybe the first time in her career. She does have time to get right before the playoffs, but going against Washington's strong stable of perimeter defenders isn't an ideal spot for a get-right game.

Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins are both established perimeter stoppers in the WNBA, as Atkins made the league's All-Defense team in each of her first three WNBA seasons and ranked top-10 for steals in each of her first four years. Cloud ranks in the top-20 for steals per game this season and averaged more dimes per game than any player other than Courtney Vandersloot last month.

Additionally, the mid-season addition of Shatori Walker-Kimbrough gives the Mystics another guard who can create offense and cover opposing perimeter players. Walker-Kimbrough ranks in the 87th percentile of both offensive and defensive efficiency this season according to Synergy Sports .

Breanna Stewart continues to dominate the competition, but her efficiency dropped since the break as she took on more of the scoring load for Seattle. Stewart leads the league with 18.6 field goal attempts per game over the last five matchups but shot only 38.7% from the field and an abysmal 13.6% from beyond the arc. Seattle's other star, Jewell Loyd , hasn't fared much better from deep in recent outings, making only 20% of her three-pointers in the last five games. Despite a 31.9% team mark from deep since the break, Seattle is still the best shooting team from 3-point territory this season, so the team should round into form before the playoffs. However, this is a difficult matchup for the Storm as they struggle to contain the paint on defense.

The Storm allowed the fourth-highest average points in the paint to opponents in August while ranking in the middle of the pack in offensive points in the paint. The team's main strength is a strong transition attack, but the Mystics allowed the fewest opposing fast-break points per game in August and the fourth-fewest overall this season. The Mystics allowed opponents to shoot a nearly unfathomable 76.4% at the rim since the Olympic break, but the Storm allowed the next-highest field goal percentage from inside 5 feet at 65.1% since the break. Seattle also allowed opponents to shoot 42.6% on above-the-break (ATB) 3-pointers this season, with no other team allowing opponents to make over 40% of their ATB threes.

In Washington's win over Seattle on June 22, 55.2% of the Mystics' points came from beyond the arc. No other Seattle opponent earned more than 44% of total points from three-pointers. Washington needs to continue getting the vast majority of the team's points from beyond the arc and inside the paint, as those are two areas in Seattle's defense that can be exploited.

I think the Storm should still win this game, but Washington is fighting for a playoff spot and should be able to keep it close enough to finish within the spread. I like the Mystics spread at +9.5 as a one-unit play and my best bet of tonight’s WNBA action.

EDGE: Washington Mystics +9.5

