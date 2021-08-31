WNBA Best Bets: Tuesday, August 31

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

The final matchup of tonight’s four-game WNBA slate features two teams jockeying for playoff position as the regular season winds down. The Phoenix Mercury , currently in fifth place with a 15-10 record, host the Chicago Sky tonight at 10:00 pm ET. The Sky hold a 14-12 record and trail the Mercury by 1.5 games in the standings . Phoenix is 2-0 against Chicago this season and playing well since the break, but I think the Sky should cover +1.5 if Brittney Griner is out.

Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix entered this game on a six-game win streak but most of the Mercury's success came on the road. Phoenix is only 6-7 straight-up and 5-7-1 ATS at home this season, and star center Brittney Griner is questionable tonight with an ankle injury. As Adam Vachon noted for HerHoopStats , home team winning percentages in the WNBA are down from a historical average of 60.1% to 51.6% this season, so home-court advantage may not help Phoenix much in this matchup.

Griner, the WNBA's second-leading scorer and fourth-leading rebounder, is expected to be a game-time decision but Phoenix will likely err on the side of caution since Griner is crucial to the team's playoff hopes. Griner will be difficult to replace against Chicago even despite Brianna Turner stepping up for Phoenix since the Olympic break, as she averaged a double-double during the team’s win streak.

Story continues

Even with Griner, Phoenix grades below the second-ranked Sky in average points in the paint per game. Chicago is tied with Las Vegas for the highest percentage of the team's points coming in the paint, so the Sky should be able to take advantage of Griner's absence inside. The Mercury also allow the most opposing second-chance points and highest opponent offensive rebounding average in the league, and these issues could get worse without Griner.

The Sky held opponents to the lowest three pointers made average in the league this season and rank as the most efficient overall defense in Synergy's Points Per Possession (PPP) metric, including the second-lowest PPP allowed on opposing spot-up possessions.

Chicago should be able to control the tempo of this game, as the Sky play at a faster pace than the Mercury. If Phoenix can't win the turnover battle, Chicago will be able to convert opportunities in transition. The Sky currently lead the league in assists per game and score the second-most fast break points per game, a stark contrast to the Mercury's fewest steals per game, fewest forced turnovers and fewest points off turnovers per game.

This matchup features two of the premier point guards in the WNBA. Skylar Diggins-Smith won Western Conference Player of the Week last week after averaging 27 points, six assists, two rebounds and 2.5 steals per game on 54.5% shooting from beyond the arc in two games against the Liberty . Chicago poses a much more difficult matchup for Diggins-Smith, as Courtney Vandersloot is among the best point guards in league history.

Exactly one year ago today, Vandersloot set the WNBA single-game record for assists with 18 in a game against Indiana, and she also became the first player in WNBA history to average double-digit assists per game in 2019. With six games remaining in Chicago's 2021 season, Vandersloot's 240 assists rank third for the all-time single-season assist record, only behind her 2018 and 2019 seasons. Averaging over 10 assists per game the rest of the way would top the 2019 record, which is a decent bet since the veteran averaged 10.2 assists per game in the previous 10 matches.

Defensively, Vandersloot is among the most bothersome perimeter stoppers in the league. This season, she sits in a tie with Sylvia Fowles for the WNBA lead in steals per game and is the only guard with at least 1.5 defensive win shares according to Basketball Reference .

Allie Quigley went cold against Seattle last week, with only 11 combined points in two games against the Storm but still shot a respectable 43% from three in that span. If this year's three-point contest champion finds her form from the prior three games, when she averaged 25 points on a scorching 78% shooting from beyond the arc, Phoenix will have trouble keeping up with Chicago's offense.

These teams played twice already this season with both games coming in the span of three days in early June. Phoenix won both of the first two games between these squads, but tonight could be the Sky's opportunity for revenge. Chicago's losses came in the midst of a seven-game losing streak where the team played without two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker . Chicago went 13-4 with the star forward in the lineup compared to just 1-8 without her, and Parker ranks top-three in the league for clutch points per game this season.

In the team's last game, Parker scored a season-high 25 points as the Sky defeated the reigning champion Storm by 32 points, the largest win in franchise history . Sunday's blowout win was a wire-to-wire domination by Chicago, as the team scored a season-high 107 points, and the lead never dipped below 20 in the second half.

Phoenix’s win streak could come to an end tonight, and I like the Sky to win outright if Griner is out. Even if she plays, it could be another close game between these teams with Parker back in the lineup for Chicago, so I took the Sky as short underdogs on the spread as my best bet for tonight’s WNBA games.

EDGE: Chicago Sky +1.5

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.