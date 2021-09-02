WNBA Best Bets: Thursday, September 2

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

After an off-night yesterday, the WNBA tips off the September schedule with four matchups tonight. I see value in a few games, but my best bet of the night is for the 10:00 pm ET matchup between the Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces. PointsBet Sportsbook lists the spread as Aces -4.5 with a total of 170. After a 1-1 result on Tuesday, my WNBA picks record is 9-5 (64%) since the Olympic break.

Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces

This game features the top-two teams in average points in the paint this season, and each side ranks in the WNBA's top-three for defensive rating. Tonight will be the first of three matchups between these teams in September, which could hinder the Aces in the race to catch the Sun for the league's best record.

The Aces currently sit in second place of the overall WNBA standings with a 19-7 record, while Chicago seems mostly locked into the sixth seed at 14-13, with 2.5 games separating the Sky from the closest teams on each side of the standings. The Aces will play without two of the team’s frontcourt stars tonight in Liz Cambage and Dearica Hamby.

While the Aces have grabbed more rebounds than any other WNBA squad this season, it will be difficult to carry the team's rebounding success into tonight's game. Without Cambage and Hamby active, reigning MVP A'ja Wilson is the only active player averaging at least four rebounds per night. Cambage is the team's leading rebounder and shot-blocker, and she ranks second behind Wilson in points per game. Cambage and Hamby each rank in the WNBA's top-20 of points in the paint per game this season. Despite the team's size, Las Vegas only ranks 10th in offensive rebounding rate this season, yet another area where the Aces' inactive post players will be missed.

Las Vegas plays at the fastest pace in the league, but Chicago is comfortable matching the Aces' up-tempo style. The Sky own the fourth-fastest pace in the WNBA and score the second-most fast-break points and fourth-most points off turnovers per game.

The Sky had a disappointing outing in the team's last game against the Mercury, but Phoenix is playing as well as any WNBA team right now, and the Sky should recover tonight if Candace Parker can get back on track. Parker only scored two points against the Mercury, but the third-leading clutch scorer in the WNBA should bounce back tonight. The two-time MVP may be the perfect player to guard Wilson, as Parker ranks in the 97th percentile of overall defensive efficiency according to Synergy .

Courtney Vandersloot is similarly well-equipped to handle the Aces’ impressive rotation of point guards, as the veteran shares the league lead in steals per game while ranking in the top-10 for defensive win shares this year.

The Aces have only covered in three of the team's last 10 matchups against Chicago, including a 1-4 ATS record in the last five home games against the Sky. Las Vegas is 7-13 ATS in the team's last 20 games as home favorites of seven points or less, as the Aces struggled when facing the league's top teams this season. This is partly due to an unusual offensive structure that prioritizes post-ups rather than three-pointers. Only 16.5% of the team's points came from beyond the arc this season, the lowest mark in the league.

The Las Vegas Aces use post-up plays more than any other team in the WNBA.

Synergy Sports

This Synergy pie chart shows the breakdown of offensive play type frequencies for the Aces. Las Vegas has used post-ups at the highest rate in the league, with no other team within 5% of the Aces' 17.6% of possessions dedicated to post-ups. The Sky allow the third-fewest Points Per Possession (PPP) against opposing post-up possessions, so Chicago is a difficult matchup for the Aces. Las Vegas went 0-3-1 ATS against Phoenix and Minnesota this year, the two teams ranked above the Sky in defensive efficiency against post-up possessions.

I’m confident that Parker and Chicago’s post-up defense will be enough to limit Wilson in the paint and cover the spread in Las Vegas. My best bet of the night is a two-unit play on the Sky at +4.5 on PointsBet Sportsbook, and I would consider taking Chicago to win outright at +165 on the Money Line.

EDGE: Chicago Sky +4.5 (Two Units)

