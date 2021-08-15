WNBA Best Bets: Sunday, August 15

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

The WNBA season resumes on Sunday with all 12 teams in action, beginning with the Seattle Storm facing the Chicago Sky at 4:00 pm ET. Let's look at some of the biggest matchups of the day to find value picks against the spread at PointsBet Sportsbook.

Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm

After winning the Commissioner’s Cup, the Seattle Storm tip off the second half of the season against the Chicago Sky at 4:00 pm ET on Sunday. The Storm will be without two of their three superstars in Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, who are resting after the Olympics and Commissioner’s Cup. The line opened at Chicago -2.5 for this game but quickly moved to Sky -5.5 with the news of Bird and Stewart resting. I still see value in taking the Sky with the team’s strong defense and well-rounded roster.

Chicago is 8-2 in the team’s last ten games as players recovered from early injury issues. The Sky rank as the best defense in the WNBA by Synergy’s points per possession (PPP) metric. Chicago also owns the third-best defensive rating in the WNBA and picked up the third-most steals in the league before the break. On the offensive side, Chicago is the most accurate team from the free throw line and leads the WNBA in assist rate .

The Sky run through the veteran trio of Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot and offseason acquisition Candace Parker. Vandersloot is the best distributor in the league and averaged 9.1 assists per game this season after setting a single-game record with 18 assists last season. Vandersloot also holds the WNBA record for most assists in a single season and became the first player to average double-digit assists in league history last year. Defensively, Vandersloot is the league leader in steals per game and also earned the most defensive win shares among all guards in the WNBA before the break.

Quigley and Parker both struggled with injuries early in the season but played well upon their returns. Quigley, a three-time WNBA three-point contest champion, scored 12.1 points per night on 40.7% accuracy from deep in the first half to pace a Chicago bench that led the league in reserve scoring. Parker put up 13.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in her first season with the Sky, while Kahleah Copper is the team's leading scorer at 13.8 points per game. Diamond DeShields is Chicago's fifth double-digit scorer with 11.9 points per game before the break, while center Astou Ndour put up 8.6 points and 6 rebounds per game before playing for Spain in the Olympics this summer.

Without Bird and Stewart, the Storm will enter this matchup missing the team’s leading scorer, rebounder, and distributor. No team is more reliant on stars than Seattle, as the trio of Bird, Stewart and Jewell Loyd combined to score almost 57% of the team’s 86.4 points per game. With Loyd left to shoulder the load on her own for this game, I’m backing the Sky to cover as 5.5-point favorites at home against the Storm.

EDGE: Chicago Sky -5.5

Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream

The Phoenix Mercury begin the second half of the WNBA season at home against the Atlanta Dream as 5.5-point favorites. I think this line should be closer to double-digits so I like the Mercury to win and cover the spread against the Dream.

Atlanta is missing leading scorer Tiffany Hayes for this matchup and will also be without Chennedy Carter after she was suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. Hayes, Carter and Cheyenne Parker, who is out for the remainder of the season due to her pregnancy, are three of the team's four double-digit scorers so Atlanta may struggle to put up points against the Mercury. The only other player scoring at least 10 points per game is Courtney Williams at 16.3. Williams had to carry the Dream in the first half as the leading rebounder and distributor for the team but her solid play only resulted in a 6-13 record for the Dream.

One area where the 9-10 Mercury should have a huge advantage is in the post. 6'9" center Brittney Griner is five inches taller than anyone on Atlanta's roster and should be able to maximize this size advantage. Griner is fifth in the WNBA in win shares and ranked fourth in both points per game and rebounds per game before the break. Two spots behind Griner on the scoring leaderboard is Phoenix guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, averaging 19.1 points and 5.2 assists per game. Diggins-Smith got to the line more than any other player in the first half of the season with a league-high 7.1 free throw attempts per game. Veteran wing Diana Taurasi only played seven games before the break but should be healthy for the second half of the year. The WNBA's all-time leading scorer turned 38 in June but still put up 15.6 points per game for the Mercury this season.

Atlanta's defense allows more points per game than any other team with the highest opposing field goal percentage in the league and is poorly suited for a matchup against the Mercury. According to Synergy, the Dream have the worst overall defense in terms of PPP allowed, and give up the second-most PPP to opponents on post-ups. Griner is in the 85th percentile with 1.01 PPP scored on post-ups and the play makes up 11.5% of the Phoenix offense, so look for the Mercury to feed Griner in the post. The Dream also rank as the second-worst team for PPP allowed against spot-up possessions, which is Phoenix's most common play type according to Synergy.

With Griner's size advantage and major absences for Atlanta, I'm picking the Mercury to cover in this WNBA matchup. I think Griner will be able to take advantage of the Dream in the post and force double-teams, allowing the Mercury shooters to hit open spot-up attempts.

EDGE: Phoenix Mercury -5.5

