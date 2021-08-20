WNBA Best Bets: Friday, August 20

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

The Seattle Storm will add two future Hall-of-Famers back to the lineup for a matchup with the New York Liberty on Friday night at 7 pm ET. The Storm is listed as 8.5-point favorites on PointsBet, with the Total set at 164.5. Last night's only play was on Phoenix, which lost to drop my WNBA picks to 4-2 in the second half of the season. These two teams are playing a rematch from Wednesday's game, in which the Liberty won 83-79. In Wednesday's matchup, the Storm played without stars Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird. Both will return for tonight's game, but I'm still backing the Liberty to keep the game close and cover as my best bet of Friday's WNBA slate.

New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm

Even when Bird and Stewart play, the Storm struggle to cover large spreads. Seattle failed to cover in any of their last seven games when the team was favored. This includes an 0-6 ATS stretch against teams with a losing record. The Storm lost back-to-back games for only the second time this season to fall to third in the WNBA standings .

New York's All-Star wing, Betnijah Laney, banked in a go-ahead jumper with under 18 seconds remaining in Wednesday's win to help the Liberty recover from a 10-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Laney performed as the Liberty's best player all season, with averages of 18.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Liberty seemed to be in danger of letting the must-win game slip away after Jewell Loyd ignited for 21 points in the third quarter to stretch the Storm's lead to as much as 15 points. Still, Loyd was held scoreless in the fourth quarter and finished with 35 points in the loss.

Second-round pick DiDi Richards had a breakout game on Wednesday against the Storm. The rookie scored a career-high nine points and made both of her three-point attempts, but the biggest contribution was her energetic defense on Loyd in the fourth quarter. New York outscored the Storm by a team-best 19 points with Richards on the floor, and she should see more time defending Loyd in the game tonight as Synergy data shows Richards in the 96th percentile of all defenders for the lowest overall PPP allowed this season.

Natasha Howard also ranks highly on the defensive PPP leaderboard, grading in the 94th percentile of overall defenders. Howard won Defensive Player of the Year with Seattle in 2019 and will be crucial to guarding Stewart, her former teammate, tonight. Howard only had 10 points in the first matchup with Seattle but should be more involved in this one offensively, as she sustained a usage rate of at least 30% in each of her first three games with the Liberty this year.

I think New York's spot-up ability can keep the team close in this game. The Liberty took 26 spot-up attempts in Wednesday's game compared to only 12 for the Storm. I'm confident in this differential continuing even with Bird and Stewart back since Synergy data ranks the Liberty as the most efficient team in points per possession (PPP) on spot-up possessions.

The Liberty played a sloppy game Wednesday and still came out with a win, which bodes well for the team’s chances tonight. Sami Whitcomb, one of the best shooters in the league, had a rare off-night but leads the league in three-pointers made and should bounce back. New York also committed 21 turnovers in the win after a season-low 10 giveaways the prior game against Minnesota. The Liberty only averaged 16.4 turnovers per game at home compared to 17.9 on the road, so I expect tonight’s turnover output to be on the lower end of that range. If the Liberty can get key scorers like Howard and Whitcomb back on track while limiting turnovers, they should be able to stay within eight points of the Storm.

EDGE: New York Liberty +8.5

